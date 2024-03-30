Welsh international striker Steve Morison is remembered as a club legend at Millwall following three separate spells at The Den.

When you think of Morison, you immediately think of his spells in South London, but it's easy to forget he also spent time with other sides, too.

The striker played for Norwich City in the Premier League, and also had a spell at Leeds United in the Championship, but neither side was able to get the best out of Morison, unlike the Lions.

The current Sutton United boss seemed to thrive at Millwall, with the club's hard-working mentality and culture clearly getting the best out of him, and it begs the question of why he wasn't able to perform at the same standard at both Carrow Road and Elland Road.

Because of his form at Millwall, expectations were high when he joined both Norwich and Leeds, but in hindsight, they were two moves that disappointed.

Steve Morison's spells at Norwich City and Leeds United

Steve Morison began his career with Northampton Town, and after spells with Bishop's Stortford and Stevenage, he earned a move to Millwall in 2009.

In his first season at The Den, Morison fired the club to promotion to the Championship, and an impressive 2010/11 season attracted the interest of Norwich City the following summer of 2011, after they won promotion to the Premier League.

Morison joined the Canaries on a three-year deal that summer, and had the chance to play Premier League football for the first time in his career.

He had a decent first campaign at Carrow Road, scoring ten goals in 37 appearances, including nine in the Premier League, as Norwich finished a respectable 12th place in the league.

However, it was a more difficult second campaign, and he scored just twice in all competitions for the club during the first-half of the season, before he was sold to Leeds United in January 2013 as part of a swap deal for Luciano Becchio.

This meant he departed Carrow Road after just 18 months after scoring 12 times in 59 games for the Canaries.

Whilst that was a relatively poor return, things would get even worse for Morison at Elland Road.

After just half a season at Elland Road, where he scored three times, Morison joined Millwall on loan for the 2013/14 season, scoring eight league goals.

Morison would have one last season at Leeds, spending the 2014/15 season at the club, but had a miserable season, scoring just twice in 26 appearances.

That spelled the end of his Leeds career, and he re-joined Millwall on a permanent basis in the summer of 2015.

Steve Morison and Millwall were a perfect match

It's clear that Morison and Millwall suited each other down to the ground, with the club's reputation as a no-nonsense, hard-working club suiting the player's mentality.

After re-joining the club in 2015, Morison would remain with the club until the summer of 2019, when he joined Shrewsbury Town.

Morison thrived during his second spell with the club, and scored 19 goals in 57 appearances during the 2015/16 season, before scoring another 19 goals during the 2016/17 season as the club won promotion to the Championship.

Steve Morison's record at Millwall, Norwich and Leeds compared - Transfermarkt Club P G A Millwall 336 92 65 Norwich City 59 12 4 Leeds United 42 5 2

With Millwall now in the Championship, Morison started to struggle for goals, and scored just five times in 48 appearances during the 2017/18 season.

His final season saw him score just once, but it took his final total across three spells to 92 goals in 336 games for the Lions, making him a modern-day Millwall legend.

It's clear that he was the perfect match for Millwall, and surely he must regret wasting years of his career at Norwich and Leeds when he could have spent more time scoring goals at The Den instead.