Leeds United have contacted former manager Marcelo Bielsa regarding the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

That's according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who says Leeds' prospective new majority owners, 49ers Enterprises, made contact with Bielsa about a return to the club.

The Whites will be playing in the Championship next season. They have been relegated from the Premier League after a three-year stint in the top flight.

Leeds ended the season in 19th with Sam Allardyce in charge but have today announced that there will be a mutual parting of ways between the two.

Bielsa managed Leeds from 2018 to 2022 and led them to a promotion as well as a top half finish in the top flight, he finished third, first, and ninth across his three seasons with the club.

In his final season, as a Premier League club, he was sacked in February after a run of poor results which left the Whites in 16th in the table.

Could Bielsa return to Leeds? What's the latest in Leeds' managerial search?

Phil Hay is reporting that a deal has recently been discussed to bring Bielsa back to Elland Road, he wrote: "49ers Enterprises has itself been active in browsing the market.

"It discussed the possibility of going back to former head coach Marcelo Bielsa, sacked by Leeds in February last year, a few weeks ago and held at least one Zoom call with him.

"Before the Argentinian decided to take the job of managing Uruguay’s national team."

Who else might Leeds look to as their next manager?

Hay revealed the other leading options for the 49ers currently as well, with former Leicester City, Celtic, and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in the frame, he said: "Brendan Rodgers, out of work after leaving Leicester City in mid-April, shortly before their own relegation on Sunday, appeals but it is feasible that he will also receive offers from Premier League sides."

Another option includes someone familiar with Leeds, in the form of Carlos Corberan, Hay added: "Leeds’ former under-21s coach Carlos Corberan, now in charge at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, has been looked at before and is being again."

Would Bielsa have been a good appointment for Leeds?

He would certainly have been popular and got fans onside with their prospective new onwers.

However, there is also the possibility that it would have tarnished his reputation, had Bielsa made the return to the Elland Road hotseat.

Bielsa is a fantastic coach, but Leeds may be better off with a fresh start, to keep Bielsa's legacy with the club intact.