Leeds United are preparing for the permanent exit of Sonny Perkins.

The forward's season-long loan to League One side Leyton Orient is set to become a permanent deal this January, according to LeedsLive.

The former West Ham academy product signed for the Whites in November 2022, but first-team appearances have been hard to come by over the past couple of years.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances for his parent-club, with his sole goal coming in the 2022/23 FA Cup - a late strike to earn Leeds a replay against Cardiff City.

After appearing only six times in his first loan move away from the club last season at Oxford United, Perkins was loaned back out to League One again, this time to Leyton Orient, and has impressed enough to earn a permanent deal.

Richie Wellens moves quickly to secure Perkins

LeedsLive has reported that Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens stated earlier this month that he intended to sign Perkins in January, a move which is looking increasingly likely as we head towards Monday's deadline per the same publication.

Perkins' contract runs out at the end of the current season, so Leeds will be eager to get a deal done this month to avoid losing the 20-year-old on a free in the summer.

LeedsLive reports that the fee will be undisclosed, with a substantial sell-on clause attached and that talks are expected to be quickly finalised.

Orient will be delighted with Perkins stay

Despite a slow start to the season which saw the O's lose each of their opening four League One games, a formidable few months currently has Wellens' side knocking on the door of the play-offs.

Leyton Orient have lost just once in their last 13 league games, a run which has seen Sonny Perkins in the starting line-up eight times.

He's netted two and provided a further two assists in league action, but has also contributed massively to their current FA Cup run, assisting in each of their three games so far whilst adding a goal in the First Round.

Sonny Perkins for Leyton Orient so far in 24/25 (all comps) - As Per FotMob Appearances 29 Goals 4 Assists 6

Overall, he has been one of the many catalysts for their incredible form, and Leyton Orient fans will be excited to see him sign a permanent deal later this week.

Some movement in an otherwise quiet window for Leeds

The sale of Perkins won't be one which will cause much shock or upset among the Leeds fanbase.

Perkins is the first player to leave permanently this window, following the loan departures of Joe Geldhart and Charlie Crew to fellow Yorkshire clubs Hull City and Doncaster Rovers, respectively.

With less than a year remaining on his deal, it comes as no surprise that Leeds have cashed in as they look to avoid a similar situation to that of Cody Drameh last season, who left the club in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

LeedsLive further stated that Daniel Farke expects that Perkins will be the only departure from his side this January, barring a "crazy" offer for one of his players.