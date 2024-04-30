Highlights Leeds and Leicester are interested in PEC Zwolle's MacNulty.

The 21-year-old defender's progress has attracted European attention.

His signing could provide much-needed defensive reinforcement for both clubs.

Leeds United and Leicester City are both reportedly interested in signing PEC Zwolle centre-back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, who say that the 21-year-old is also attracting attention from elsewhere in Europe.

MacNulty was born in Spain, and came through the youth ranks at Real Betis, although he never made a senior appearance for the club.

He moved to Germany to join Wolfsburg in 2019, but again, he was unable to make a senior appearance for the Bundesliga side's first team.

However, the centre-back spent last season on loan in the Dutch second-tier, where he became a regular feature for NAC Breda.

Following that stint, MacNulty returned to the Netherlands on a permanent basis last summer, signing for PEC Zwolle on a free transfer.

Since then, the defender has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to 11th place in the current Dutch top-flight standings.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty Eredivisie stats for PEC Zwolle - from SofaScore Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 79% Interceptions per Game 1 Tackles per Game 2.5 Balls Recovered per Game 3.8 Clearances per Game 2.2 Duel Success Rate 60% As of 30th April 2024

Despite being born in Spain, the 21-year-old is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland through his mother, and has so at various youth levels.

Now it seems as though that progress from MacNulty has seen him attract plenty of attention from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

Leeds and Leicester among clubs eyeing PEC Zwolle defender

According to this latest update, a number of clubs are showing an interest in MacNulty ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is thought that both Leicester City and Leeds United are among those who have the 21-year-old on their agenda for when the market opens.

As well as those two Championship sides, Club Brugges - who are currently top of the Belgian top-flight - are said to be among a number of other European clubs who are keen on the defender.

There are currently two years remaining on MacNulty's current contract, securing his future at Zwolle until the end of the 2025/26 season.

As a result, the Dutch side will have some scope to respond to any offers that come in for the centre-back over the course of this summer's transfer window.

Leicester have already guaranteed promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

Leeds are looking to follow them, and sit second in the table, level on points with third-place Ipswich Town, who do, however, have a game in hand.

Leeds and Leicester may need MacNulty signing

There is an argument that both of these clubs may need the addition of the signing of someone such as MacNulty come the summer.

Leeds have Liam Cooper out of contract, while Charlie Cresswell may also see more speculation about his future after again struggling to establish himself at Elland Road this season.

Leicester meanwhile, have Harry Souttar well down the pecking order and seemingly out of contention for a place in the side, while Callum Doyle is only on loan from Manchester City.

As a result, both may need central defensive reinforcements heading into the 2024/25 campaign, and the signing of MacNulty may provide that.

A move to either side would arguably be a step up for MacNulty, especially if they are both in the top-flight.

He could though, still provide welcome depth, and at 21-years-old, has the time to develop into a big asset for one of these clubs if they sign him.

So with that in mind, this could be one that is indeed worth pursuing for Leeds and Leicester once the market opens.