Highlights Leeds United and Leicester City have joined Burnley in warning prospective new Everton owners that they will sue if financial regulations are breached.

The three clubs believe that Everton's alleged financial breaches could have affected the outcome of past relegation battles.

A lawsuit of £300 million could be filed against Everton by the trio of clubs, with each claiming £100 million in losses if Everton is found guilty.

Leeds United and Leicester City have joined Burnley in writing to the prospective new Everton owners to warn them that they will sue the club if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations.

According to the Daily Mail, the three clubs have written to the club’s potential new owners, 777 Partners, to make sure they are aware of the legal threat looming over the Toffees.

The Merseyside club are set for an independent tribunal on 25 October regarding their potential breaches of financial fair play rules.

It remains to be seen what punishment Everton would face, if any, if found guilty, although the threat of a points deduction penalty is possible.

However, regardless of what the Premier League decides, the trio of clubs have written to Everton warning them that they will be paying close attention as they weigh up their legal options.

Why would Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley look to sue Everton?

Everton survived relegation by the skin of their teeth two seasons in a row, which covers the time period that the club have allegedly breached the top flight’s financial rules.

The Toffees finished 16th and 17th in the last two campaigns, surviving relegation by four and two points respectively.

A points deduction penalty during those two seasons could have played a significant role in changing the outcome of the relegation battle, should they be found guilty.

Burnley, Leicester and Leeds were relegated instead of Everton, as well as Southampton, Watford and Norwich City.

The trio threatening a legal case all finished within touching distance of the Premier League side, meaning they may have stayed up in the division had Everton been punished in time.

They believe that the club’s issues should have been resolved before the end of the respective campaigns, and that the delay played a key role in keeping Everton in the top flight.

What next for Everton?

A letter has been written to the Premier League by the three clubs, which has been passed on to 777 Partners claiming a £300 million lawsuit could be filed if Everton are found guilty.

It is understood that all three clubs are ready to sue the Merseyside club, claiming £100 million each in losses as a result of falling out of the top flight.

It remains to be seen how this will impact 777 Partners’ potential investment in Everton, with the club currently up for sale.

It has been reported that the investment firm has acquired the top flight side in a deal worth £550 million, pending approval from the Premier League.

What next for Leicester City and Leeds United?

Everything now will depend on the outcome of the tribunal later this month.

This could have a big impact on the future of Everton, especially if it threatens the proposed takeover by 777 Partners.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester or Leeds will have a case. Only a lawyer could really answer whether a positive outcome is likely.

The slow process of this case is frustrating, and has played a role in determining the relegation battle of the last seasons, but that doesn’t mean Leicester or Leeds will be owed anything if Everton are found guilty.