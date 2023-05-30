Newly relegated sides Leeds United and Leicester City are both interested in appointing Graham Potter as their new manager, according to the Mail Online.

Both sides saw their Premier League status come to an end on the weekend, as Everton’s 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth meant their stay in the top flight was over.

Leeds and Leicester are both interested in Graham Potter

Potter has been out of work since the back end of this season, after his short stint at Chelsea Football Club was nothing short of abysmal.

The 48-year-old took over the reigns at Chelsea after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, and the fine work he had done at Brighton & Hove Albion had clearly impressed people at the London club.

However, for whatever reason, the move didn’t work out, and now the former Swansea City boss finds himself unemployed.

Leeds are expected to pursue a new manager this summer, after appointing Sam Allardyce on an interim basis. The former Bolton Wanderers and England manager was brought in to help keep the club in the Premier League, but that looked an unlikely job considering the position and form they were in.

The Yorkshire outfit are believably still admirers of West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan, and he is another name that is a potential option for the club.

While Leicester are also a side that could potentially be looking for a new manager this summer after going down the interim route.

They appointed Dean Smith until the end of this season after dismissing Brendan Rodgers, but that appointment didn’t have the desired effect, and it could mean the Foxes look for a new manager.

Potter has been a name mentioned with the Leicester job before, but both of these sides could face a stumbling block, as the report adds the 48-year-old is keen for another chance in the Premier League after spending the last four years there.

Would Graham Potter be a good appointment for Leeds or Leicester?

Potter is a manager that is coming off a really tough spell at Chelsea, so he is someone who is wounded and has a bit of baggage with him.

However, there is no doubt that the 48-year-old is still a very good manager, and that can be proven with the jobs he did at Swansea and Brighton.

The issue Potter may find is that some teams in the Premier League may not be willing to take that risk with him so early, so it might mean that he has to step down a division. Both Leeds and Leicester will be expected to be near the top end of the Championship, so either of these sides could be a good move for Potter.

Expectations will be high, but if given the time and infrastructure, Potter could find himself at a club he could potentially be at for a few years again.