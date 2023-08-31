Ipswich Town look to make final amendments to their frontline to maintain their fine start to the season.

Kieran McKenna's side have started life in the Championship on a positive note, validating early season predictions of a top-six finish.

An opening weekend victory against Sunderland sent a warning sign to the rest of the division with a convincing display in a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

The Tractor Boys have continued their winning ways against Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers before facing a narrow defeat in an emphatic 4-3 loss to Leeds United at Portman Road.

One stumbling block is unlikely to deter Ipswich, however, with their trajectory only heading up - a clear contrast to their last spell in the Championship.

While sitting sixth in the table and scoring an abundance of goals, McKenna seemingly is not done yet in the transfer window with links of a move for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on a season-long loan, according to Football Insider.

Who is Joe Gelhardt?

Coming through the Wigan Athletic ranks, Gelhardt made the switch to Yorkshire in 2020 with Leeds United back in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old initially impressed for the Premier League 2 side, scoring 11 times in 16 appearances as he awaited an opportunity with the first team. Such opportunity came the following season, playing 20 times in the top-flight with five starts, registering four goal contributions as survival was secured.

In search of more regular game time, he joined Sunderland for the second half of last season, playing 18 times in the Black Cats' play-off bid, recording six goal contributions after a troublesome time in front of goal.

Now back at Elland Road for another crack at the second tier, he has played a bit-part role so far this season with two starts in four Championship appearances but with Leeds looking to complete some more business late in the day, game time could be less likely with a temporary move now on the cards.

What competition would Gelhardt face at Ipswich?

Ipswich's formidable attacking quartet has continued their rich vein of form from last season with sterling performances to kickstart their campaign.

Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin have already scored twice while strikers George Hirst and Kayden Jackson have got their firsts of the season.

Wes Burns, meanwhile, has been a reliable asset on the right-hand side of the attack while a front three of Freddie Ladapo, Omari Hutchinson and Cameron Humphreys saw off Reading via penalties in the EFL Cup.

A loan move for Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett, according to Charlie Eccleshare of the Athletic, would leave a competitive frontline for Gelhardt to break in to but would certainly be a valued addition in his own right.

Would Gelhardt be a good signing for Ipswich?

Kieran McKenna will actively be looking for signings ahead of the Championship season

While the depth of attacking quality does lead to the question of why would Gelhardt be a good fit for Ipswich Town, his style of play and characteristics certainly answers that.

Accustomed to the high-pressing philosophy of Marcelo Bielsa and the way of Leeds United in recent times, the former Wigan man would suit McKenna's style of play effectively, hunting the ball from the front and ultimately being a nuisance for Championship defenders.

A striker by trade, Gelhardt tends to play his best football just off the frontman, a similar role to where he has been deployed for Leeds so far this season, rather than leading the line on his own.

While the trio of Chaplin, Burns and Broadhead has been effective, it is crucial that quality of depth is available throughout for a gruelling 46-game campaign.

A chance to play in a young, driven attacking lineup where he could be a cog in the machine rather than all pressure on his shoulders would likely do the 21-year-old the world of good for his development.

A chance to flourish in a team on the off while being involved in a competitive setup in a side guaranteed to score goals at will this season would be a vital experience, even if minutes are not guaranteed. A player who has shone at youth level as a prolific goalscorer, now is a second chance to show his worth in the second tier where a challenging campaign awaits, whether it be for Leeds or Ipswich.