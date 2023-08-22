Highlights Leeds United are looking to sell defender Leo Hjelde during the current transfer window.

The Whites want a fee of around €2million for the sale of the 19-year-old.

Serie A side Salernitana are interested in a Hjelde, but would prefer to sign the defender on loan.

Leeds United are keen to sell defender Leo Hjelde permanently during the current transfer window, amid interest from Salernitana.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet TuttoSalernitana, who do however say that the Serie A side would prefer to take the 19-year-old on loan, rather than complete a permanent deal.

How has Hjelde done since joining Leeds?

Hjelde joined Leeds from Celtic back in the summer of 2021, having never made a senior appearance for the Scottish giants.

The Norwegian has also found game time hard to come by since making the move to Elland Road, and spent the second half of last season out on loan with Rotherham United.

In total, Hjelde has made just seven first-team appearances in all competitions for the Whites, and he has featured just once for Daniel Farke's side in three Championship games at the start of this season.

What is Hjelde's current situation at Leeds?

Having been unable to establish himself during his time in Yorkshire, it seems Leeds are now open to letting the defender head for pastures new this summer.

According to this latest update, Leeds would like to let Hjelde leave the club on a permanent deal before the window closes at the end of this month, and are hoping to receive a fee in the region of €2million for his services.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on the versatile defender's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

That of course, means that Leeds are in a position to negotiate any bids that come in for the teenager between now and the end of the month.

Leeds' stance an issue for Salernitana's pursuit of Hjelde

The fact that Leeds want to sell Hjelde permanently this summer, appears to be an issue for Salernitana's own interest in a deal for the defender.

It is claimed that the Italian side are working on a minimum budget this summer, which could make it hard for them to meet Leeds' asking price for Hjelde.

As a result, the Serie A side would apparently prefer to sign the Leeds man on a temporary basis with a loan deal, rather than completing a permanent move for him.

A defensive exodus at Leeds

Hjelde would be far from the first defender to leave Leeds during the course of this summer transfer window.

Already this summer, centre backs Robin Koch, Max Wober and Diego Llorente have left to join Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and AS Roma respectively, on season-long loan moves.

With just two points from their opening three league games, it has been a tough start to the Championship campaign for Leeds, following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.