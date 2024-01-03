Highlights Leeds United and Hull City are interested in Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.

Drągowski has been dropped to the bench by Spezia, fueling speculation about his future.

The clubs are attracted to Drągowski due to his experience, affordability, and the potential need for a goalkeeper as Meslier's future at Leeds remains uncertain.

Leeds United and Hull City are both monitoring the situation surrounding Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the 26-year-old is attracting the attention of the two Championship clubs this January.

Drągowski has been dropped to the bench by the Serie B outfit Spezia in recent weeks, which has further fueled speculation over his future with the club.

Drągowski has been with the club since 2022, making 47 appearances during that time, but could be set to depart at the start of 2024.

He signed for the club from Fiorentina on a three-year deal, meaning he still has 18 months left on his current contract.

Leeds and Hull interest in Drągowski

It has also been claimed that a number of unnamed sides in France are interested in the Poland international.

The goalkeeper’s wages are seen as a big issue for Spezia, who are keen to cash in on the interest in the player in order to get them off the books.

Spezia were relegated to Serie B in the previous campaign, and are now looking to make changes to their first team squad in order to maintain their financial health.

The second tier side are also open to a loan move with an option or obligation to buy clause being inserted into the deal.

La Liga sides are also keen on the player, with Leeds and Hull showing an interest as well.

Spezia are currently struggling at the bottom of the Italian second division, with the team sitting 19th in the table.

It remains to be seen who will win the race to the shot-stopper’s signature, but a departure seems inevitable given the number of clubs chasing him this month.

Spezia will be keen to move on from the goalkeeper, as they look to turn around their form and avoid back-to-back relegations.

Leeds United and Hull City league position

Leeds and Hull are both competing for promotion to the Premier League this season, with the Whites nine points clear of their Yorkshire rivals.

Daniel Farke’s side occupy a top six position, sitting fourth in the standings, with the Tigers just outside the play-offs by one point.

Both clubs competed for the signing of a goalkeeper last summer, with Karl Darlow opting for a move to Elland Road.

But the uncertainty surrounding the future of Illan Meslier means another addition in that area might be needed at Leeds this winter.

Drągowski a solid option

Drągowski has a lot of experience at a top flight level, is only 26 and could be available for a relatively low sum.

Spezia are keen to offload the player due to his wages, which should make him quite affordable.

If Meslier leaves Leeds then the club will likely look to bring someone in to replace him in the squad as they’d be quite light in that area otherwise.

Meanwhile, Hull looked to sign Darlow last summer but failed to secure a move for the 33-year-old, and could go back into the market for another goalkeeper this January.