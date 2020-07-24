Leeds United and Huddersfield Town finalise agreement for 37-year-old

Huddersfield Town have announced the appointment of Carlos Corberan as the club’s new head-coach, with the Spaniard leaving Leeds United after a memorable three years.

Corberan has recently been serving as Leeds’ under-23s coach, whilst Marcelo Bielsa has also included him under his first-team coaching umbrella, with the 37-year-old serving as a link between the senior team and youth team.

However, Huddersfield have confirmed his appointment upon the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, with Corberan taking on his first senior job, at a decent level at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 37-year-old has played a key role behind-the-scenes in helping Leeds winning promotion and the Championship title this season, with the club ending their long exodus from the Premier League.

At the other end of the table, Huddersfield have struggled in their first season back at this level, with Danny and Nicky Cowley helping the club survive after flirting with relegation for so long.

That’s forced Town into a change this summer, with Corberan taken on with a view to changing the philosophy of the club and building a clear pattern of play.

In terms of Corberan’s coaching staff, further announcements will be a little bit further down the line.

The Verdict

This is an interesting appointment and, from a Leeds perspective, it’ll be interesting to see how Corberan gets on.

It’s a risk for Huddersfield, but Corberan arrives with the backing of a number of high-profile head-coaches, including Marcelo Bielsa.

That’s been enough for Huddersfield to get rid of Cowley and appoint Corberan, which underlines their belief in the 37-year-old.

