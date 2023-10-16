Highlights Leeds United and Huddersfield Town have reached an agreement to charge £20 for away fans in their respective fixtures, resolving the previous anger among supporters about high ticket prices.

The reciprocal ticket pricing offer benefits both sets of fans, ensuring that they pay the same price regardless of which stadium they are attending.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the agreement demonstrates support for the fans and hoping for a successful match.

Leeds United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Huddersfield Town that will see both clubs charge £20 for away fans in their respective fixtures.

Kevin Nagle made Leeds United ticket claim

The Terriers are due to make the short trip to Elland Road on October 28, so the ticket details had already been released, with Leeds charging their neighbours up to £47 for the game.

That understandably caused anger among the supporters, with Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle initially claiming on social media that he had asked the Whites to negotiate a lower price, but they refused.

That had been questioned by Leeds fans, as the club made it clear that they would offer reciprocal pricing to Championship sides this season.

The likes of Cardiff, West Brom and Bristol City are among those who agreed, and it means Leeds fans will be charged exactly what those respective fans paid to watch the game at Elland Road.

Leeds & Huddersfield reach ticket agreement

Pleasingly, the two clubs have been in discussions over the past few days, and it was announced on the Leeds official site that away supporters will pay up to £20 for this fixture this season.

“Leeds United are pleased to announce the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Huddersfield Town. The EFL allows reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs in the Sky Bet Championship and this is the latest to be struck, offering a better deal for travelling supporters.

“As a result, Huddersfield Town supporters who travel to Elland Road in October 2023 and Leeds United supporters who travel to the John Smith’s Stadium in March 2024 will pay the same price for tickets.”

What has Kevin Nagle said?

Taking to social media, Nagle expressed his delight that an agreement has been reached between the clubs.

“Extremely proud to announce we have agreed to £20 pricing with Leeds. We will always have your back, and we appreciate our neighbours at Elland Road for what we think is a good outcome. Now let’s go get three points!”

Is this the right outcome?

Yes, it’s a very good outcome, and the new prices are very reasonable for all parties.

You would expect both clubs to sell out their away allocation for this game regardless given how close it is, but it’s good to see the club have eventually put the fans first, as £20 for an adult ticket is how it should be.

There are far too many examples in the modern game of the supporters suffering due to the greed of clubs, so credit where it’s due in this instance, although it’s a shame that agreements have to be reached, and a price cap isn’t in place, like it is in the Premier League.

When is Leeds vs Huddersfield?

The first meeting between the two Yorkshire sides takes place in 12 days time, with the game having a 12:30 kick-off.

However, the two clubs have two games to play beforehand, so they will be focused on getting points on the board before the fixture.