Highlights Leeds United are interested in Stuttgart winger Silas.

Fulham are among the other clubs keen.

He could cost between €8m-€10m to lure away from Germany.

Leeds United have taken an interest in Stuttgart attacker Silas, according to BILD.

The Whites needed to create two plans ahead of the play-off final - one for life in the Premier League and one for life in the Championship.

Following their play-off final defeat against Southampton last month, they may need to have a limit on what they spend during the summer window and they may also need to cash in on some key players to give themselves the best chance of abiding by financial rules.

Considering the value of their squad, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu at their disposal, they have the potential to generate more than £100m combined in player sales.

With the amount they could generate in player sales in mind, they could potentially have a decent amount to spend this summer and they need to bring in a decent number of players this summer anyway, with their former loanees departing and players potentially set to be released.

With Jaidon Anthony's loan spell ending and the Whites' lack of depth in the striker department in mind, they will need to improve their attack this summer, regardless of whether the likes of Gnonto and Summerville leave Elland Road.

Leeds United set to face competition for Silas

According to BILD, the player is thinking of leaving his current squad and considering his impressive scoring and assisting statistics from the 2023/24 campaign, it's no surprise that there is plenty of interest in the player.

Premier League outfit Fulham are thought to be keen on him, as well as Leeds, who could be at a disadvantage in this race considering they remain in the second tier at this stage.

There's interest from elsewhere too, with Spanish club Villarreal and French outfits Auxerre and Lens all believed to be keen on the attacker, who operated mostly as a winger last term.

BILD believes any team who wants to sign him may have to cough up between €8m-€10m to lure him away from the Bundesliga - a price tag that could be a steep one for Leeds - who may only have a very limited amount to spend in the transfer market after some big spending in recent years.

Leeds United could benefit from recruiting Silas

Silas could end up being an excellent addition at Elland Road if he makes this move.

Willy Gnonto can play through the middle and although Dan James can play on the right, more depth will be required in this area.

Bringing in a temporary addition to minimise costs may be preferable to spending €8m-€10m on Silas.

Silias' 2023/24 campaign at Stuttgart (all competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 7 Assists 6

However, if Summerville departs, that could free up funds for the Whites to recruit the Stuttgart man permanently.

He’s at an age where he can still get better, so he’s a player that could be worth investing in.

But the Whites do need to keep a tight grip on their finances, because a breach of financial rules could lead to a damaging points deduction for them.