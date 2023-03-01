Leeds United and Everton won’t have it easy as Fulham join Coventry City player transfer race

Fulham are preparing to re-enter the race for Viktor Gyokeres this summer after having an offer turned down for the striker in January, as per Football Insider.

Marco Silva’s men are enjoying a fantastic first season back in the Premier League and will not have given up on sealing European qualification just yet.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has stepped up to the top-flight with ease and would be very hard to budge as first choice number nine at Craven Cottage.

Carlos Vinicius has been a decent alternative when required this season and as the Cottagers play a formation with a lone striker, joining Mitrovic and Vinicius in vying for a starting berth would be challenging for Gyokeres.

Something Fulham do have on Everton and Leeds United is that they are definitely going to be able to offer top-flight football next season.

It is very unlikely that both the Toffees and the Whites drop to the Championship, but are not in a position to feel secure about their status above second tier level.

It is no surprise to see the list of teams interested in Gyokeres growing as he continues to demonstrate why he is the most complete striker in the Championship while at Coventry City.

The Verdict

Mitrovic is still only 28 and given his history at the club, he could be first choice in West London for another three or four seasons.

The kind of outcome that would make it very difficult for Gyokeres to have success at the club and therefore it seems unlikely the Cottagers are at the top of the Swede’s list.

Gyokeres does not seem like the type of competitor who would be content moving to a higher division but seeing his playing time significantly decreased.

As clubs set their budgets for the summer window in the coming weeks and months, Gyokeres’ name could become even more popular and a decision on his future will likely not be made until he has played his final match for the Sky Blues.