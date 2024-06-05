Leeds United are keeping tabs on Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid amid uncertainty over his future.

According to TEAMtalk, the forward is set to depart the Cottagers at the end of the month after they were unable to come to an agreement over a new contract.

Decordova-Reid’s deal is set to expire at the end of June, which will make him a free agent this summer.

The 31-year-old featured regularly in the Premier League last season, contributing six goals and two assists from 33 appearances in the the top flight.

The Jamaica international has been with the London club since making the switch from Cardiff City in 2019, initially signing on loan before making it a permanent move in January 2020.

Leeds eyeing Bobby Decordova-Reid following Fulham contract refusal

It is understood that Leeds are one of two clubs with an interest in signing the versatile attacking midfielder, should he leave Fulham this summeras it is now likely.

The Whites face competition from Premier League outfit Everton, with both sides hoping to improve their attacking options next season.

Both clubs are facing financial difficulties that will make Decordova-Reid an attractive option due to his impending free agency.

It remains to be seen whether he could be convinced to take the step down to the Championship, with the Toffees’ top flight status perhaps giving them the edge in the battle for his signature.

The situation surrounding Jack Harrison’s future could also play a role in determining the outcome of this transfer tussle.

Harrison spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, and Everton are believed to be keen to bring him back into Sean Dyche’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

The futures of Leeds’ other attacking options will also likely play a role, with Wilfried Gnonto linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville is also reportedly attracting interest ahead of the transfer market opening later this month, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

Bobby Decordova-Reid’s importance to Fulham

Losing Decordova-Reid would be a blow to Marco Silva’s side given his importance to the team in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old has contributed 29 goals and 15 assists in the league during his time at Craven Cottage, and was key in helping them gain promotion to the top flight twice.

Bobby Decordova-Reid's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.09 Assists 0.13 Expected assists (xAG) 0.11 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 2.21

He was the team’s third-highest goal scorer in the Premier League last season as they secured their place in the division for another year, and that was despite not being a regular starter at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s side finished 13th in the table, 21 points clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds United's promotion failure will hurt Bobby Decordova-Reid pursuit

Decordova-Reid arriving as a free agent would be a really solid signing for Leeds if they can pull it off.

The winger has a lot of positive experience and knows what it takes to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

There will be some concern over his wage demands if he is unable to find an agreement with Fulham, which could be an issue for the Whites.

However, their status as a Championship side could prove another stumbling block, as he may want to remain in the Premier League for the time being, which Everton can offer him.