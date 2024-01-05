Highlights Georginio Rutter played as a number-ten and won the Player of the Match award against Birmingham City.

Rutter's performances have been vital for Leeds, and he is one of the most dynamic attackers in the league.

Leeds need to source more variety in attack and consider signing a number-ten or another wide playmaker in the January transfer window.

Georginio Rutter is enjoying an excellent first full season with Leeds United in the Championship as one of the main creative players in Daniel Farke's team, and played a new role in the recent 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

He has largely been utilised as a centre-forward with more of a free roaming role this season, occupying spaces to create openings for his teammates. However, with Leeds' difficult run of games during the festive period leading to just one win in five games, Farke made plenty of changes against Blues.

Despite not scoring or assisting, Rutter collected the Player of the Match award for Leeds, as he was deployed as a number-ten behind Patrick Bamford up front, which saw Joel Piroe drop to the bench in the process.

Georginio Rutter's Leeds career so far

The 21-year-old became the club's record signing when he arrived from Hoffenheim for a fee rising to £36 million in January. Initially, it did not work out for Rutter in West Yorkshire, and he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

However, he has been a man possessed this season, with the Frenchman playing with real swagger and showing his quality. Rutter has had to be the main creative spark in Farke's team, despite starting as the most advanced striker, and has already registered the joint-most appearances in the division with nine.

Piroe has been the main goalscorer of the attacking duo, with the idea being for Rutter to drop in and create space for Piroe to occupy, and the pair have worked well in tandem as a partnership so far, up until recently with defeats to the likes of Sunderland, Preston, and West Brom calling into question the usage of them as a duo.

However, his eye for a pass, as well as his ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, makes him one of the most dynamic and threatening forwards in the league and Rutter could not be dropped. The 21-year-old's skill-set is far more technical than Piroe's, and he needs the freedom to roam around the front line to impact games where he wants and drag opponents around and out of position.

The forward is one of the most dynamic attackers in the league, even if his finishing can leave a lot left to be desired. Rutter's immense vision, and his dribbling ability meant playing him as one of the three behind the striker was always an option for Farke, and one which he finally succumbed to trying, with great success.

His performances have been a vital part of Leeds' rise up the Championship table so far, with Rutter and Crysencio Summerville the main creative outlets when facing teams sat deeper or making things hard for Leeds to break down in central spaces. The pair are often match-winners and have been combining particularly well recently, meaning there will always be a place for them in the team due to their ability to change a game at any given moment.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter's Leeds United stats (all comps 2023/24) Season Appearances Goals Assists Georginio Rutter 26 4 9 Crysencio Summerville 24 12 6

Related Leeds United and Southampton eyeing AFC Bournemouth player The promotion-chasing duo are targeting a move for the winger.

Leeds need to source more variety this January

Rutter could be deployed behind a striker, or out wide, and is a capable option in any of the front four positions for Farke, and although he and Summerville bring bundles of creativity and threat in transition, the Whites are still in need of another outlet to unlock doors in the current window.

It has been their achilles heel of late, even if Farke found solutions against Wayne Rooney's former side, and a number-ten or another wide playmaker must be on the agenda for Farke and co. in the January transfer window.

There is also a lack of wide players who are left-footed, which Rutter could help remedy should Farke play him from the right, but that would require someone to come in to play the central attacking-midfield position, as Piroe and Bamford would not profile particularly well as a pairing in the way Rutter and Piroe have been.

Breaking teams down who look to frustrate Leeds will be an issue all season, but another who will put their foot on the ball and break lines with intelligent passing will aid Leeds in games such as those, which have become more frequent in recent months.