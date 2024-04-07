As we near seasons end in the Championship, Leeds United and Daniel Farke have received a devastating blow as fixture rearrangements and congestion could severely impact their promotion push.

The West Yorkshire outfit lost their first league game of 2024 on Saturday against Coventry CIty, and with both team and manager wanting to make sure this defeat is quickly put behind them, Sky Sports' release of their live TV games for April will not be welcomed at all.

Sky Sports recently published the fixtures at which they would be producing live coverage from this month, via the Official EFL website, and Leeds now face cramming four fixtures into the space of 17 days, as they appear to be Sky's first choice when it comes to a team to follow for the run-in.

Along with this, none of these games will kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday, with the games on that particular day of the week kicking off at 12:30, meaning match preparation may have to be slightly altered.

Leeds United preparation has been disrupted by Sky Sports

It is fair to say football management is never an easy job, and now with the headache these fixture rearrangements will cause Farke, he can probably agree with the statement.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures 2023/24 Opponents (Home/Away) Date Kick-off time Sunderland (H) Tuesday 9 April 20:00 Blackburn Rovers (H) Saturday 13 April 12:30 Middlesborough (A) Monday 22 April 20:00 Queens Park Rangers (A) Friday 26 April 20:00 Southampton (H) Saturday 4 May 12:30

As displayed above, Leeds have five fixtures to play in the remainder of this season, with their next being this Tuesday at home to Sunderland.

Later on this month, too, the Whites face two of those five remaining matches falling within the same week.

Typically, players will have a rest day after a fixture, so after their match against Middlesborough, being played away at the Riverside on Monday April 22nd at 8pm, they will require the following day (Tuesday 23rd) to be free from training to allow the players to rest and help them avoid injuries in the following games.

This will then mean the team will only have one and a half days to train and implement any fresh tactical changes before setting off on their travels, typically done on the day before a fixture, to West London to play QPR on Friday April 26.

It goes without saying as well, for both Farke and Leeds United fans, that fingers will be kept crossed regarding the avoidance of any injuries that could be picked up during those training sessions.

The Whites do currently have the shortest injury list, however, with only two players currently on the treatment table compared to Leicester's three and Ipswich's four.

Fixture changes could give Leicester and Ipswich the upper hand in promotion battle

With the aforementioned training and fitness headache that the fixture meddling by Sky Sports has now given Farke, surely the baton in the race for automatic promotion can now be passed on to Leicester City and Ipswich Town as they could look to press this unusual advantage home.

Both clubs, who won this past Saturday, occupy the top two spots in the league, with Ipswich trailing Leicester by a single point.

It could be argued that Ipswich have the most favourable run in, with the Suffolk-based club having to play their remaining four fixtures across a 20-day period, compared to Leeds' seventeen, and their matches are more spread out in weeks to come.

Additionally, they are unbeaten against all their remaining opponents this season, winning against four of them and drawing the other.

Leicester, however, do have the added pain of having to play an extra game compared to the other two.

But on the other hand, they share a similarity to Ipswich in their run-in, that being the fact that they are also unbeaten against all their remaining opponents.

Long away days for Leeds United fans coming up

While the focus is primarily on how this fixture congestion is a big problem for Daniel Farke and his squad's fitness, the impact on fans cannot be ignored either.

Leeds' traveling faithful have already had to contend with a fixture list filled with odd kick-off times over the past eight months, but they must have some understandable fury at not having another 3pm Saturday kick-off now for the rest of this season.

While they do have three fixtures at home between now and the end of the season, the troubled period between the 22nd and 26th of April requires two hefty trips for fans.

First they will have to make a trip up to North Yorkshire, on a working day, to face Middlesborough at 8pm. Given that the match will likely finish just before 10pm and with a roughly 3 hour round trip by car to make, a loss at the Riverside Stadium could make for a very long night.

Then, barely four days later, the fans will have to make the much further trip to West London and to Loftus Road.

The journey, on a good day, may take four hours by car, meaning if fans want to avoid rising train fares, they will have to make an eight-hour round trip, on another working day, to once again watch a game that kicks off at 8pm, and will most likely finish again at around 10pm.

That particular week may make, or break, Leeds United's hearts, but having had such a strong start to 2024, and with their two opponents experiencing patchy form recently, there will certainly be hope from fans that Farke can work his magic, as he has done all season, and produce a happy ending to this rollercoaster of a season in the EFL Championship.