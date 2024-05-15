Highlights Farke not holding press conference before Norwich clash.

Farke's decision may be risky or strategic depending on Thursday's outcome.

Leeds holds upper-hand over Norwich in the 2023/24 season.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will not be holding a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's play-off semi-final second leg with Norwich City on Thursday night.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have been among those to reveal that the Whites boss made the decision last week that he would not be holding a press conference before the second leg of the Canaries clash.

Farke is not obliged to hold a pre-match press conference

According to the YEP, Farke is under no contractual obligation to hold a press conference ahead of Thursday night's key clash between his current side and his former club.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the German does not believe it is necessary to speak to the press ahead of the game due to the fact that not much has changed since the Whites drew 0-0 with the Canaries on Sunday afternoon, and, of course, his side are facing the same opponent once more on Thursday.

Including the first leg of the play-off semi-final, Farke's side have now met David Wagner's men on three occasions this campaign, so the only new angle heading into the match is team news.

Patrick Bamford's absence from proceedings has already been confirmed, so even the Whites' team news could be similar, or the same as that on Sunday.

Bold Leeds, Farke decision could go either way

If the Yorkshire outfit emerge victorious from Thursday night's big fixture, and make it to the play-off final at Wembley, then Farke's decision not to hold a pre-match press conference and remain out of the limelight might be applauded.

It could be argued that, by avoiding a press conference, the 47-year-old is shielding himself and his players from yet more scrutiny in what is already a high-pressure week for a club who many expect to make a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, if the Whites go on to lose, and the Canaries make it to Wembley, then perhaps this decision to avoid a press conference will remain talked about well beyond the final whistle, particularly if we see plenty of David Wagner in the media.

Leeds' upper-hand over Norwich in 2023/24

Sunday's play-off clash may have resulted in a 0-0 draw following a tense affair, but Farke and co have got the better of Wagner's side on two occasions during the regular season.

When the sides last met at Elland Road, back in January, the Whites emerged victorious with a 1-0 win courtesy of a 16th minute goal from Patrick Bamford.

Due to the forward's absence, Leeds will have to call upon a different hero this time, while a victory during the regular season will not necessarily translate to a play-off triumph, as proven on Sunday.

The Yorkshire outfit defeated their opponents 3-2 at Carrow Road back in October, despite the fact that the Canaries held a 2-0 lead, as a Shane Duffy own goal and two late strikes from the electric Crysencio Summerville sealed a 3-2 win.

But when the sides met in Norfolk once again, the Whites were unable to replicate their early season triumph, and nor was the game able to provide as much entertainment.

Just because the Whites emerged as winners against the Canaries at Elland Road in January does not mean that they will repeat the feat once more when the pressure is well and truly on, but the regular season has taught us that Farke's men know how to defeat Wagner's side.

Furthermore, the Whites enjoyed a more successful campaign than that of the Canaries, finishing third compared to their opponents' sixth spot.