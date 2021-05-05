Leeds United and Crystal Palace join Norwich City in hunt for five-goal international star

Norwich City look set to face intense competition for the signing of Ozan Tufan, according to Fanatik, via Sport Witness.

Reports emerged back in March claiming that the Canaries were set to rival Liverpool for the signing of the Fenerbahce man, however it’s now claimed that Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Leeds United are also keen on a move.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful season with the Turkish side after scoring five times and creating nine goals for his teammates in 34 appearances for the club.

A holding midfielder by trade, Tufan has two years remaining on his deal but could be open to a move to the Premier League is the opportunity arises.

For Norwich City, signing at least one new midfielder is going to be a priority.

With Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic both set to move on, it means that the club will be short of options in the middle of the park next term.

Oliver Skipp is another player who is set to move on with the 20-year-old set to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur following a successful loan spell at the club.

While Skipp may yet return next term, a move for Tufan would certainly be a solution to a problem area for Daniel Farke’s side.

The verdict

It’s going to be tough for Norwich City to get this deal done.

Crystal Palace and Leeds United are established Premier League clubs and so the chance to join one of those two clubs is bound to be appealing.

That said, Daniel Farke is leading quite a project with the Canaries and so you can’t rule out a move.