Highlights Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman has signed a new contract with his current club.

Baartman has already made an impact at senior level in South Africa, scoring his first goal for his club at the age of just 17.

This new deal could be a blow to Leeds United and Celtic, with both clubs recently being linked with the teenager.

Leeds United and Celtic look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman.

That's after a report from South African publication Soccer Luduuma claimed that the 17-year-old has signed a new contract with his current club.

What has been said about the interest in Baartman?

Despite his age, it seems Baartman is already starting to make an impact at senior level in his home country of South Africa.

The striker only made his senior debut for Cape Town Spurs last month, but has already scored his first goal for the club, while making four appearances in all competitions for the club.

That progress has seemingly attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere, with recent reports from The Scottish Sun claiming that both Leeds and Celtic are monitoring the progress of the teenager.

It was also suggested that clubs from the Premier League are taking an interest in the possibility of securing the services of the highly-rated forward.

Now though, it seems that the hopes of those sides securing the services of Baartman in the near future, have been handed something of a setback.

What is the latest on Baartman's future?

Despite that significant interest from elsewhere, it seems as though the striker may be happy where he is for the time being.

According to this latest update from South Africa, Cape Town Spurs have now tied Baartman down to a new contract with the club.

That is said to have come amid significant interest in the teenager, both from abroad and within South Africa itself.

This new deal for Baartman will no doubt be seen as a big lift for his current club, given they currently sit bottom of the South African top-flight, eight points from safety, having won one and lost ten of their 11 league games since the start of the campaign.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

For their part, it has been a strong start to the campaign for Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

Unde new manager Daniel Farke, the Elland Road club have taken 31 points from 16 league games so far this season.

As a result, they currently sit third in the Championship standings, eight points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Leeds are next in action on Friday night, when they make the trip to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

What could Baartman's new contract with Cape Town Spurs mean for Leeds?

This will be something of a disappointment for those associated with Leeds United.

The fact that Baartman has put pen to paper on a new contract with Cape Town Spurs, does seem he is happy to remain where he is at the minute, so a deal may have to be put on hold.

However, he will no doubt have to move on at some point if he wants to further his career, and given his current club's position, the finances available to the likes of Leeds in the English game, suggest this is a deal they still ought to be able to afford in the future.

So with that in mind, you feel that Leeds must be ready to pounce quickly if and when Baartman becomes available in the future, given the number of other clubs likely to be looking to do the same.