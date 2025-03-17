Leeds United and Celtic are both interested in doing a deal for FC Nantes’ teenage winger Herba Guirassy.

The young winger has made his emergence in Ligue 1 this season, featuring 15 times for Nantes and finding the back of the net twice, which has seen the teenage sensation attract interest from overseas.

According to reports from Le Republican Sportif, Leeds and Celtic are 'evaluating the possibility' of signing Guirassy this summer.

The reports suggest that the Guinean attacker is contracted to his current club until 2028, and Nantes would require around €10 million to sanction the sale of the youngster.

Guirassy has emerged as one of the breakout stars in French football this season, having started the season playing under-19s football. The winger has an impressive record at youth level, scoring 24 goals in 36 appearances for Les Canaris youth side.

This goalscoring form earned him a call-up to the senior side this season, which has proven to be the catalyst to these new reports that the €10m-rated attacker is of interest to Leeds and Celtic. The two clubs look set to battle it out for the Guinean teenager in the summer.

Herba Guirassy - FC Nantes Stats 2024/25 (Transfermarkt) Apps Starts Goals Assists 15 2 2 0 *Stats correct as of 17 Mar 2025

With three years remaining on his contract, Nantes are under no pressure to allow Guirassy to depart the club in the summer, but if the right offer comes in, the winger could be on his way to the United Kingdom. Reports suggest potential suitors would have to pay around €10m to complete a deal.

Guirassy has attracted interest from overseas thanks to his impressive technical skills, according to reports. Whilst he hasn't featured much in the starting XI for his current club, there is clearly plenty of potential for him to develop, which has perked the interest of Leeds and Celtic.

Game-time will be crucial for Herba Guirassy in regards to potential transfer

Whilst both of these potential moves may be an exciting prospect for Guirassy, he must ensure that he makes the correct decision to continue his rapid development and reaches the potential he's displayed he's capable of reaching.

Leeds are on course for promotion to the Premier League, and have plenty of strong options on their wings. The youngster would have plenty of competition at Elland Road and may not get the minutes he needs to develop himself. Having rarely started for Nantes, it seems unlikely he'd be a crucial player for the Whites.

The story could be the same at Celtic Park, as fierce competition could limit minutes for Guirassy should he make the move to Scotland. However, if he signs for either club and doesn't play often enough, there's always the potential for him to be loaned out in January 2026, should his parent club deem it necessary.

It's an enormous risk for the 18-year-old to move abroad at such a young age, especially when he's yet to establish himself as a nailed-on starter for Nantes. However, if the fee either interested party is willing to pay matches the valuation set by the French club, Guirassy will have to adapt to English or Scottish football very quickly if he wants to secure playing time.