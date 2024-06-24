Leeds United and Burnley are set to join the race for FC Basel winger Liam Millar.

According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old is being tracked by multiple Championship sides this summer, with the transfer window now open.

The Canada international spent last season on loan at Preston North End, where he made 35 league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Millar contributed five goals and five assists for Ryan Lowe’s team, who finished 10th in the second division table, missing out on a play-off place by 10 points.

But he has since returned to his parent club Basel, where he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Liam Millar's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.18 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.11 Shots 2.12 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.26 Shot-creating actions 3.07

Leeds and Burnley eye Liam Millar

Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in signing Millar from the Swiss giants this summer.

The Blades were relegated last season, and are now preparing for life back in the Championship.

But Chris Wilder’s side faces competition in the race to sign Millar, with fellow relegated side Burnley monitoring his situation, as well as Leeds.

It is understood that the Canadian has a release clause in his contract, which is running into its final year.

Preston’s Peter Ridsdale has admitted that the Lilywhites are interested in bringing the player back to Deepdale this summer.

However, the Lancashire outfit are hoping that Basel will lower their transfer demands before making a concrete pursuit.

Millar cemented himself as a key part of Lowe’s team last season, earning plaudits for his performances and becoming a fan favourite.

The player has earned himself the attention of several top clubs in the second tier since his return to Basel, raising questions over a potential return to English football.

Millar is currently competing in the latest edition of Copa America with Canada, with Jesse Marsch’s side losing their opening game to world champions Argentina 2-0.

Leeds and Burnley eyeing busy summers

Leeds and Burnley will both be looking to build teams capable of competing for automatic promotion next season.

The Whites narrowly missed out on a Premier League return in the previous campaign, losing the play-off final to Southampton.

Meanwhile, Burnley are yet to appoint a new manager following Vincent Kompany’s departure at the end of the term.

The Belgian has taken over at Bayern Munich after leading the Clarets to a 19th place finish in the Premier League last year.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a front-running candidate to fill the vacancy, but no official agreement has yet been reached.

Liam Millar excelled for Preston last season

It’s no surprise that Millar is attracting interest from top Championship sides this summer given his performances for Preston last year.

The winger is a versatile figure capable of playing across the left flank, and brought a creative output to Lowe’s side that makes him an attractive proposition.

The fact he has a release clause also makes his potential signing a straightforward one, as long as it is an acceptable figure for one of Leeds, Sheffield United or Burnley.

Their interest also lowers the chances of Preston re-signing the player this summer, which will come as a blow to supporters.