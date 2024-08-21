Highlights Leeds United and Burnley are interested in Paris FC's Ilan Kebbal.

Kebbal impressed in Ligue 2 as his side reached the play-offs last season.

The attacking midfielder is under contract with the French side until the summer of 2026.

Leeds United and Burnley are both interested in Paris FC attacking midfielder Ilan Kebbal as he continues to impress for the Ligue 2 side.

Both the Whites and the Clarets will hope to be in the mix for promotion this season, and they’re looking to strengthen ahead of the transfer deadline, which is on August 30.

And, according to Foot Mercato, both Leeds and Burnley are keeping tabs on Kebbal, with the clubs having been in touch with representatives of the attacking midfielder as they consider a potential deal.

Ilan Kebbal's Paris FC Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 71 13 18

Ilan Kebbal’s career so far

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his career outside the top division, initially featuring for the likes of Bordeaux B and Cote Bleue before moving to Reims, where he played for the B time upon arrival.

Kebbal would feature for the Reims first-team during the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1, but he left for current club Paris FC a year later, which was on loan at first.

And, he has flourished in the current setup, with Kebbal impressing in the second tier over the past two years.

The 23/24 campaign saw the left-footer really make his mark on the team, as he missed just one game in the regular season as they finished fifth, during which time he scored six goals and registered 11 assists.

However, an injury picked up on the final day meant he wasn’t involved in the play-offs, with Paris FC losing to Rodez as they failed to win promotion.

Ilan Kebbal could thrive in the Championship

Kebbal has carried his form into the new season, as he scored in Paris FC’s opening day win over Caen, so it’s perhaps no surprise that clubs are starting to take notice.

The update states that Leeds and Burnley have identified the player as a target, and it’s easy to see why in the case of the Yorkshire side.

They are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after losing influential duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the window.

You would imagine that Kebbal has been earmarked to replace the latter, as whilst he is capable of playing out wide if necessary, he is at his best in the number ten position.

Of course, it will be no easy task to replace Rutter, but Kebbal will feel he is at a stage in his career where he is ready to make the step up, and he could have an important role to play at Leeds if this does materialise.

It’s not as straightforward to see where he would fit in at Burnley, as they have a very talented squad, but Wilson Odobert has left, with Anass Zaroury close to joining Rennes.

Whilst they are more natural wingers, Scott Parker may feel Kebbal can bring something different in the final third, and they are well-stocked for wide men right now.

It’s unclear what sort of fee would be required to sign Kebbal, although Paris FC are certainly going to want to keep hold of their star man if possible.

Kebbal has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2026.