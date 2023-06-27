Leeds United and Burnley are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field, according to Football Insider.

The Whites and the Clarets are "keen to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season" and are both said to be "big admirers" of Field.

Field joined the R's initially on loan from West Bromwich Albion in February 2021 before making the move permanent that summer and he has established himself as a key part of the R's side in recent years.

The 25-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists in 48 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hoops narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship, starting every league game and captaining the team on a number of occasions.

It is not the first team Field has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Premier League sides Fulham and Crystal Palace reportedly making contact with the R's for him in January.

What is the latest on Sam Field's QPR future?

Field is entering the final year of his contract at Loftus Road and while not referring to Field specifically, manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed earlier this month that players will need to be sold this summer.

"You're always thinking, you're always looking, the transfer market, the agents are super active this time of year," Ainsworth told talkSPORT.

"I'm getting 10, 12, 15 phone calls a day, and they've all got three players each.

"We've got a recruitment group nailing them all on, I think there'll be some outgoings at QPR, without a shadow of a doubt.

"I think over the past few seasons, they've kept all the players to try and have a bit of success, and it's not gone the way that they thought, so I think there's going to have to be a few outs."

Leeds and Burnley are now "ready to test their resolve" to hold onto Field this summer.

Would Sam Field be a good signing for Leeds United or Burnley?

Field would be an excellent addition for the Whites or the Clarets.

He was a stand-out performer in an incredibly turbulent season for the R's and was a regular under three different managers in Michael Beale, Neil Critchley and Ainsworth, underlining his importance to the team.

Leeds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements following their relegation to the Championship with Marc Roca and Tyler Adams likely to depart and a proven Championship player like Field would be the perfect signing.

Burnley also need to strengthen in the middle of the park as they prepare for life in the Premier League and the prospect of playing in the top flight and working under Vincent Kompany could be appealing to Field.

The R's will be desperate to retain Field, but after Lyndon Dykes signed a new contract, they will need to sell in order to raise funds for Ainsworth to strengthen and as Field is one of their more sellable assets, they may decide to cash in on him.