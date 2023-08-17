Highlights The future of Tyler Adams at Leeds United is uncertain due to a dispute over his release clause, with AFC Bournemouth claiming they met the deadline.

Leeds' negotiating position may have been strengthened as Adams and Luis Sinisterra's release clauses have expired, potentially allowing them to demand a higher price.

Bournemouth triggered Adams' £20 million release clause late last week, but there has been no agreement on personal terms and legal proceedings are now expected.

The future of Tyler Adams at Leeds United remains up in the air as the transfer window draws towards a close, with AFC Bournemouth adamant that they met the deadline for his release clause.

That's according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, who states that Bournemouth believe that they have met his £20 million release clause.

There are still two weeks remaining for any deal to be completed, with Leeds likely to be involved in plenty of the action in the transfer window between now and September 1st.

According to a report from Phil Hay yesterday, Adams and Luis Sinisterra's release clauses had expired, meaning the Whites' hand in negotiations has been strengthened and that they could hold out for a higher price for the pair.

Interest in the midfielder has been plentiful, with The Athletic previously claimed Aston Villa are "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams has been a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

Manchester United have also held interest in signing the captain of the USMNT, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, the club most interested recently, was Chelsea. The Blues had agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old earlier this window, before pulling out of the move at a very late stage and instead opting for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

News that the deal had fallen through prompted interest from Bournemouth, and according to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth have triggered the £20 million release clause for Adams late last week.

What's the latest regarding Tyler Adams' move from Leeds to Bournemouth?

The report from Leventhal in The Athletic states that Bournemouth believe that they activated the release clause in time.

He wrote: "Bournemouth believe they met Tyler Adams's release clause on Monday by making a £20million bid for the USMNT international midfielder.

"Adams has a time-limited relegation release clause in the contract he signed with Leeds last summer.

"The Athletic understands that when Bournemouth officially lodged their £20m bid on Monday the release clause was still in place.

"It is understood, however, that Leeds maintain that the clause was not triggered and that it has since expired.

"As it stands, there has been no agreement between Bournemouth and Adams on personal terms. Any move, if it advances any further, would be subject to a medical."

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation in the top-flight may make it hard for the Whites to keep him, but Hay has previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

Tyler Adams to Bournemouth?

That possibility of Leeds retaining him is looking less likely, with legal proceedings now expected to take place regarding Adams' potential move to Bournemouth.

Leeds could be in for further legal action, with Farke also implying that Sinisterra's situation will require some discussion, as outlined by Phil Hay, too.

It's not an ideal situation to be hanging over Leeds as the transfer window draws to a conclusion, and with plenty of issues that still need to be addressed in other areas of the squad as well.