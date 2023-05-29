According to A Spor, Leeds United and Bournemouth are interested in former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer.

The 25-year-old is currently with Turkish side Fenerbahce, having joined the Turkish club from QPR in January 2021.

Osayi-Samuel has played 109 times in the Championship for Blackpool and QPR, scoring 11 times and assisting a further 13.

Predominantly, he played as a winger in England, but with the Turkish giants he has played more as a wing-back or full-back.

Osayi-Samuel has been a regular starter for them since his arrival, and has played 98 times for Fenerbahce, scoring three times and assisting a further seven.

He is a full Nigerian international with three caps so far for his country.

What's the latest with Leeds United's interest in Bright Osayi-Samuel?

According to A Spor, AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United are keen on the versatile winger/wing-back, they said: "Bournemouth and Leeds are in the picture to sign Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel in the summer."

They state that the Turkish giants have "decided to evaluate" the offers they receive for the former QPR man.

It’s also claimed that the pair are among a few English clubs that have already contacted the Nigeria international’s agent and "started negotiations".

What could Osayi-Samuel cost Leeds? Are Fenerbahce willing to sell?

Osayi-Samuel signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Turkish side initially, but in a turn of events, he joined the club from QPR during January in an immediate transfer, for what the club called an "acceptable agreement".

He signed a four-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2025, meaning he has just two years now remaining on his contract with Fenerbahce.

The report from A Spor claims that they "will approve the sale" of Osayi-Samuel if they receive a "suitable offer" of around €10m.

Would Osayi-Samuel be a good signing for Leeds?

The last time the Nigerian played at this level, he was one of the most technically gifted and most skillful wingers in the division.

He was always a threat with his direct running and speed, and has continued to grow his reputation out in Turkey, and now as a more well-rounded player as well.

His best role is probably as a right-wing-back, and at this stage it is unclear as to whether Leeds will play with a back five or back four next season.

It appears to be a move which is one to watch, but it is not as of yet clear who will be the manager and what the style of play will be to accomodate Osayi-Samuel, even when taking into account his strong versatility, which could be an asset for the Whites.