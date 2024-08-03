Highlights Leeds United and Birmingham City are vying for NEC's Sontje Hansen.

Hansen's impressive stats attracted English clubs after moving from Ajax to NEC.

Leeds are looking to secure a replacement for departing Crysencio Summerville, as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United and Birmingham City are set to compete for the signing of Sontje Hansen from Eredivisie side NEC.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, the 22-year-old is attracting interest from the English clubs.

The forward has been with NEC since last summer, making the switch from Ajax, where he came through the academy system.

Hansen contributed six goals and four assists from 33 appearances in the top flight, helping NEC finish sixth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The Dutchman has a contract with NEC until the summer of 2027, meaning there is no immediate need to cash in on the player this summer.

Sontje Hansen's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.17 Shots 1.32 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.39 Shot-creating actions 3.44

Leeds and Birmingham weigh up Hansen move

Hansen’s performances have caught the attention of both Leeds and Birmingham ahead of the new campaign.

The Whites are likely to be looking for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville following their agreement with West Ham over a permanent move.

The Hammers are closing in on a £25 million move for the Dutchman, via the Evening Standard, who won the EFL’s Championship player of the year last season.

Meanwhile, Birmingham will be targeting an immediate return to the Championship after suffering relegation to League One.

Chris Davies will be looking to bolster his attacking options, but it remains to be seen whether Hansen could be convinced to make the switch to the third tier.

It is expected that NEC will be looking for a significant transfer fee due to Hansen’s contract situation, but no figure has yet been mooted.

Leeds are likely to have an advantage over the Blues due to being in the Championship next season.

Daniel Farke’s side will also be targeting promotion, with their sights set on a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. The Yorkshire outfit came third in the table in the previous term, and lost the play-off final to Southampton.

Leeds United’s 2024 summer activity

Leeds have already signed the likes of Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon on permanent deals, as well as a loan move for Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell.

But the impending departure of Summerville will come as a big blow to Farke’s team, and a replacement will need to be purchased before the window closes.

The forward is the third major first team departure this summer, with Glen Kamara and Archie Gray also leaving Elland Road.

Leeds and Birmingham have until 30 August to secure a move for Hansen before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Hansen signing could be promising for Leeds

It seems unlikely Hansen would make the switch to Birmingham given he’s competing at a top flight level, and there is interest from the likes of Leeds.

However, a switch to Elland Road could be very promising for both parties.

Leeds will be aiming to compete in the Premier League in 2025, so there is an opportunity to help them in that pursuit, which could be enticing.

The Whites should also have some money to spend on his signing due to the incoming £25 million fee received for Summerville, which should help persuade NEC to sell.