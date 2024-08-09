Highlights Jonathan Rowe is seen as an ideal replacement for Summerville at Leeds United due to their similar playstyles and impressive stats.

Rowe's emergence in Norwich last season, contributing 12 goals and 2 assists, makes him a promising signing for Leeds even at £15 million.

Norwich may face competition from French giants Marseille for Rowe, but keeping him would be crucial for their promotion push this season.

Alan Hutton has claimed that Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe would be an ideal replacement for Crysencio Summerville at Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, the Whites have had a verbal offer for the winger worth £7 million turned down by their Championship rivals this summer amid a £15 million price tag.

Summerville was the key man in Daniel Farke’s side last season, but has since been sold to West Ham in a deal worth £25 million, according to the BBC, after an exit clause was triggered in his contract.

The Yorkshire outfit will be looking to replace the Dutchman as they eye promotion back to the Premier League, but Foot Mercato have reported that they face competition from French giants Marseille, with The Sun (09/08, pg. 51) claiming an £8 million offer is close to being agreed. Reports from Europe have played that down, yet it appears the Ligue 1 side have had a look at the Norwich flyer.

Rowe really emerged in the Norwich squad last season, and impressed many with his performances as he contributed 12 goals and two assists from 32 appearances in the league (all stats from Fbref).

Jonathan Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.50 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.43 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.06 npxG + xAG 0.30 Shot-creating actions 2.70

Alan Hutton's Jonathan Rowe transfer verdict

Hutton believes that Rowe could be a smart replacement for Summerville due to their similar playstyles.

He has also suggested that the winger can handle the pressure of playing for Leeds due to the demands needed to succeed at Norwich.

“I think the talent is there,” said Hutton, via Football Insider.

“If you look at the type of player he is, he’s relatively similar (to Summerville), they like to get on the ball and take people on and he scored something like 12 Championship goals last season.

“He knows what it’s all about, he’s robust, and you need that to play at this kind of level.

“I was going to say it’s different because of the pressure of playing for Leeds but I think it’s there for Norwich too.

“We’ve seen over the past years that they’ve gone up and down, up and down, so they know what it’s all about as well.

“Leeds need reinforcements, they’ve had so many big players leave, the likes of [Archie] Gray and Summerville, the guys they really leaned on last season.

“But I do think that Rowe could be the ideal replacement for Summerville, he’s got the same kind of attributes.

“It’s going to be an interesting season in the Championship, there are a lot of teams that feel they could get up.”

Jonathan Rowe’s Norwich future

Rowe broke into the first team squad under David Wagner last season, having come through the club’s academy system.

New manager Johannes Hoff Thorup will be keen to keep him as part of the side as the Canaries eye another promotion push this year.

Rowe has a contract with Norwich until the summer of 2025, with the option of a further year, which does put a bit of pressure on the Norfolk outfit to resolve his future before the window shuts on 30 August.

This could open the door for Leeds to swoop in and sign the forward as their replacement for Summerville although top-flight interest in France is obviously a bit of an issue at the moment for the Whites.

Rowe would be a very promising signing for Leeds

Signing Rowe would be a real coup for Leeds given Rowe has shown so much promise at this level and is still only 21.

He has the potential to develop into a top talent that can compete in the Premier League, which could even be a bargain at £15 million if he fulfills that potential.

It would be a huge blow to Norwich to lose someone of his talent, especially after Gabriel Sara was sold to Galatasaray.

Supporters would be very disappointed to sell an academy graduate to a promotion rival, so they will be hoping the Canaries stand firm ahead of the transfer deadline.