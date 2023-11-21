Highlights Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Hammarby's 21-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, who is being scouted by several other Championship sides as well as Celtic and Rangers.

Leeds United are reportedly battling Sunderland amongst other Championship sides, as well as Celtic and Rangers for the signature of Hammarby’s 21-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Adjei.

Daniel Farke and the recruitment team will have an eye on the January window with reinforcements in mind. They have looked a little less secure when having to call upon Liam Cooper or Charlie Cresswell to fill in for Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon at the heart of their defence.

That pair have formed a formidable partnership, but with Cresswell less suited to Farke's style of play, and Cooper showing signs of his age, it is an area of concern for the club both short and long-term.

The Whites are aiming for promotion this season and are on a fantastic run of form heading into the busy month of December and the festive fixtures. Farke's side have won six of the last seven league games.

Who is Nathaniel Adjei?

Adjei is a Ghanaian U-23 international who plays as a centre-back for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Adjei began his youth career with local club Danbort FC at the age of 13. The team competed in Division One League, Ghana's second tier. He was eventually picked up by Hammarby TFF in Sweden's third tier, the feeder team of Hammarby IF.

He was initially signed on a one-year loan from Danbort, alongside fellow Ghanaian player Emmanuel Agyeman Duah from Karela United.

In July 2022, Adjei was promoted to Hammarby's first-team, completing a permanent transfer from Danbort and signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Swedish top-flight side.

He initially played infrequently, but has developed well this season and been more involved. He has mostly operated as a central defender, but also as a right-back infrequently as well.

Adjei has 31 appearances and one goal to his name for Hammarby, but is naturally being linked to stronger leagues after impressing the Allsvenskan already.

What's the latest with Adjei? Could Leeds make a move?

Dutch outlet Voebtal Krant are reporting that Leeds are one of a number of clubs that are looking to sign Hammarby’s Ghanaian centre-back in the January window.

It is claimed that a deal to sign the 21-year-old would cost around €3-4million, which equates to around £2.6 - £3.5million.

They are not the only second tier side interested, with Preston, Middlesbrough, QPR, and Sunderland all scouting Adjei's progress, and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also said to be monitoring him.

It doesn't end there, with the likes of Belgian sides Anderlecht and Standard Liege also keen, as well as Serie A outfit Bologna and other interest in Europe, too.

However, Leeds may not be at the front of the queue, according to journalist Alan Nixon. Preston are the side making the biggest push to sign the 21-year-old and are reportedly willing to pay the c.£3 million price.

They are joined alongside Boro and Sunderland as the most keen, according to The Sun.

Do Leeds need a centre-back in January?

Signing a 21-year-old right-sided centre-back could mean a loan spell for Charlie Cresswell, who has struggled to play the minutes he would have hoped for so far this term.

He is a player in need of senior game time, but not a player Leeds should give up hope on, given he just signed a new deal at Elland Road in the summer.

Adjei is a promising young player, but most importantly, has recovery speed. Leeds' fastest centre-back is Rodon, but they ideally would add some further pace into their back line, due to the fact they play a higher line than they have in previous seasons.

Farke needs one or two more defenders with that to bolster his ranks longer-term, and perhaps Adjei is eyed as one for the future but with the speed and physical capabilities to cope with the rigours of the Championship for now, too.