Leeds United agree fee to sign defender

A financial package has been agreed between Leeds United and Fulham for Cody Drameh, with the right-back set for a move to Elland Road this summer ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Leeds won the Championship title in 2019/20 and are set to be joined at the top table of English football by Fulham, who won the play-off final on Tuesday evening.

Nevertheless, Leeds look set to lure Drameh out of Craven Cottage, with the right-back entering the last 12 months of his deal with Fulham.

As per Sportsmail, a fee for the right-back was agreed on Thursday evening after brief discussions surrounding a £400k approach.

It has been reported that the financial package Leeds are willing to pay for Drameh could reach £1m if clauses are met, whilst Fulham have a 20% sell-on clause.

Drameh, 18, hasn’t featured for Fulham’s first-team despite some impressive form in the under-23s, but Leeds are willing to offer him a chance to work with their senior players.

Marcelo Bielsa has been keen to lean on his young players in the last two seasons in the Championship, with Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Bogusz, Pascal Struijk, Jordan Stevens and Ian Poveda all involved in the final game of the season against Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

The fee involved here is good for Leeds, but it is a blow for Fulham.

Drameh is a top, top talent, but Fulham haven’t offered him the progress expected for such a good player.

Leeds have a record of offering this kind of progress and that’s surely played a part in this deal edging closer.

Bielsa will trust him and with Luke Ayling his only recognised right-back, there’s a good chance he might get some minutes in 2020/21.

