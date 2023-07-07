Leeds United have moved one step closer to their first signing of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Whites have agreed a deal with Scottish side Aberdeen for Lewis Pirie.

The 16-year-old will sign for Leeds in a deal worth £200,000 having earned an impressive reputation in the game already.

Pirie has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

Who is Lewis Pirie?

The 16-year-old is a forward that has come through the ranks of Scottish football with Aberdeen.

Pirie scored an impressive 51 goals for club and country last season, impressing many with his performances at underage level.

He will be Daniel Farke’s first signing as Leeds United manager, with the German officially being appointed to the helm earlier this week.

The youngster is unlikely to go straight into the first team squad at Leeds having not made his senior debut as of yet.

However, he is clearly an exciting prospect that has displayed a lot of potential competing at underage level.

Pirie will need to undergo a medical before finalising his deal to join Leeds, with an agreement now having been reached with the Scottish Premiership side.

Did Leeds United face competition in their attempts to sign Lewis Pirie?

Leeds fended off interest from Scottish giants Celtic to win the race to the youngster’s signature.

The domestic champions showed an interest in the striker during the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

Leeds will be looking to make a number of signings this summer, so this marks the beginning of a busy period for the club.

Farke will have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks, with a number of departures also expected.

The Whites are currently awaiting EFL approval to complete a takeover process involving 49ers Enterprises and Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani has agreed to sell his remaining 56 per cent stake in the Championship club to the US firm, who already own 44 per cent of Yorkshire side.

Farke was appointed as manager earlier this week despite the deal having not yet been completed.

Leeds will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season after suffering relegation to the second tier in the last campaign.

Farke’s side begin life back in the second division with the visit of Cardiff City to Elland Road on 6 August.

Will Lewis Pirie be a good signing for Leeds United?

This is an exciting prospect for Leeds given the impressive reputation the youngster has earned at this stage of his career.

There are no guarantees that his success at underage level will translate into senior football, but there is no doubting the quality of his performances so far.

It is doubtful that we will see much of the teenager for another while yet, with Pirie likely to go straight into the academy system at Leeds.

However, for £200,000 the club have signed a truly exciting long-term prospect on a relatively cheap deal.