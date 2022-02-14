Leeds United? AFC Bournemouth? Stay at Huddersfield? Lewis O’Brien’s potential next destinations weighed up

Huddersfield Town have one of the Championship’s most in-demand midfielders on their books in the form of Lewis O’Brien.

The 23-year-old has been striding towards the Premier League for a good couple of seasons now and you feel that opportunity will be on the cards at some point in 2022.

Of course, it won’t come until the 2022/23 season at the earliest, with Huddersfield battling hard to keep O’Brien at the centre of Carlos Corberan’s plans at the John Smith’s Stadium over the last two transfer windows.

Despite that, speculation still bubbles away, with The Sun linking Bournemouth with a £10m move for O’Brien over the weekend.

On the back of that report, we explore some of the pathways the midfielder could take beyond the end of the 2021/22 campaign:

Leeds United

Here, we stretch our minds back to the summer.

Leeds were hot on the heels of O’Brien late in the transfer window, with Phil Hodgkinson revealing that Town turned down a £13m package for the midfielder from their fierce Yorkshire rivals.

Interest from Elland Road never truly developed again in the January transfer window, but Leeds still haven’t added a central midfielder to their squad and that’s going to be their priority next summer.

It’s not out of the question that Leeds come back to Huddersfield with a better structured package to lure O’Brien away.

A move to Elland Road would, of course, depend on Leeds staying in the Premier League, but it’s not difficult to see where O’Brien fits in with the energy that he can bring week-on-week.

Victor Orta and co are clearly big admirers and that won’t have changed given O’Brien’s performances this season.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been linked with a £10m move to sign O’Brien and could be another club that could potentially offer him Premier League football.

Scott Parker’s side are currently second in the Championship table and after a strong end to the January transfer window, they look the favourites alongside Fulham for promotion.

Beyond that, though, their squad needs strengthening.

As we see on so many occasions wth promoted sides, their attention goes straight to raiding the Championship for its best players.

O’Brien is one of those and improves Bournemouth’s midfield.

The question is whether or not they can provide the right platform for O’Brien to develop as a Premier League player, particularly if he’s carrying a £10m price-tag.

Stay at Huddersfield?

O’Brien would probably tell you his favoured way of getting into the Premier League is with Huddersfield.

That scenario isn’t out of the question either, with Corberan’s side currently fifth in the table.

There’s a long way to go and Huddersfield will have to defy the odds to win promotion, but they’ve achieved the unthinkable before.

In truth, promotion is probably their best chance of retaining O’Brien in the summer.

The 23-year-old stands out in every game he plays and is continuing to develop under Corberan.

Huddersfield have done well to retain him up until now and their stubborn approach has been rewarded by them challenging for promotion.

However, delivering on that position might be the only way the Terriers can fight off interest as it begins to intensify.