Leeds United are currently pushing at the top of the Championship for promotion back to the Premier League, but things ten years ago looked very different.

In 2014, the Whites were in the Championship after ten years away from the Premier League. In that decade, they had even been relegated down to League One, coming back up in 2010 after three years in the third tier.

In the summer of 2014, manager Dave Hockaday was an odd appointment tasked with putting Leeds on the right track, having finished 15th the season prior. With the likes of the previous season’s top scorer, Ross McCormack, sold after a brilliant campaign, though, it was always going to be a tough ask.

Leeds were owned at the time by Massimo Cellino, who was very controversial. In trying to turn things back in the club's favour, Cellino would help Hockaday assemble a squad, only to sack him after just six bleak games in charge. They would bring 15 players to the club in total over the summer.

Leeds United Summer Signings 2014 Player Name Signed From Giuseppe Bellusci Catania Souleymane Doukara Catania Casper Sloth Aarhus GF Mirco Antenucci Ternana Liam Cooper Chesterfield FC Marco Silvestri Chievo Verona Billy Sharp Southampton Nicky Ajose Peterborough United Gaetano Berardi Sampdoria Tommaso Bianchi Sassuolo Stuart Taylor Reading FC Adryan Flamengo Dario Del Fabro Cagliari Calcio Brian Montenegro Nacional Zan Benedicic AC Milan

Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi would prove to be eventual success stories, but there was one player in particular who had a lot of expectation arriving that summer: Adryan.

Adryan arrived at Leeds United with rave reviews

Adryan was a Brazilian attacking midfielder, who was plying his trade at Brazilian side Flamengo. He had spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Italian side Cagliari, who were previously owned by Cellino.

Cellino was so impressed by Adryan during his time at Cagliari that he negotiated with his former side to terminate their loan deal with Flamengo - which had a year left to run - to allow him to join Leeds.

The then 20-year-old had been compared to some of Brazil’s greatest-ever players. In 2012, he was compared to Kaka, due to his skill and playmaking whilst playing in an attacking midfield role. He was also dubbed as the “heir to Zico” in his homeland and had also been linked to Manchester United at the age of 16.

Leeds would then sign him on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent for £3 million.

Adryan completely flopped at Leeds United

The Brazilian failed to live up to the expectation, failing to score in 12 appearances.

He started off well, providing an assist on his first start for the club for Souleymane Doukara in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City. The next game he would star again, assisting another goal against Blackpool, along with making two key dribbles and four key passes.

It then went downhill from there.

Adryan is known in England for his outrageous dive in a game against Derby County in November 2014, after being tackled by Johnny Russell.

His dive would go viral - and in January 2015, social media users of the website Reddit would vote Adryan’s dive as their “Fallon d’Floor” for 2014, a parody of the esteemed Ballon d’Or award.

Since then, Adryan has played in France, Brazil, Switzerland, Turkey and Italy, and, at 29, finds himself in the lower leagues of Brazil, only signing last month after nearly a year without a club.

Adryan failed to live up to the hype he had in his earlier career - and barely showed any of his talents at Leeds in a real basket case era. He will be remembered by Leeds fans - but for all the wrong reasons.