Leeds United address obscure Elland Road complaint

There are no concerns at Leeds United over their floodlights at Elland Road, despite that being floated around as the bizarre reason Patrick Bamford and Helder Costa couldn’t score a winning goal against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Leeds were frustrated by Luton earlier this week, with Stuart Dallas’ goal cancelling out Harry Cornick’s superb strike.

Later in the day, Leeds had a couple of glorious chances to find a winner with crosses from Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski finding Bamford and Costa respectively.

However, both appeared to lose the flight of the ball and failed to convert; Bamford made no contact with the ball, whilst Costa allowed Alioski’s delivery to slip off the top of his head on 96 minutes.

Both appeared to point to the floodlights from Elland Road’s West Stand as the reason for their failure to convert, but a report in the Daily Mail has confirmed that Leeds have no concerns over their floodlights and lighting arrangements will stay the same for the upcoming evening fixtures the club will host.

However, should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, this report states how new floodlights will be installed at Elland Road to meet the top-flight’s demands.

The Verdict

Tuesday was a tough night for Leeds, but they had chances to win the game and Bamford, then Costa’s, failure to convert really raised eyebrows.

The floodlights on the West Stand are low, but in the past it has never been an excuse, which made things that little bit stranger.

Leeds are clearly not concerned by the issues raised and, if they get over the line in the race for promotion, the floodlights will be long forgotten.

