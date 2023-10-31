Highlights Leeds United have improved their form in recent weeks, climbing up to third place in the Championship table.

Winger Daniel James has made a strong comeback after struggling under previous managers, becoming an important player for Leeds.

James has contributed three goals and four assists this season, showcasing his improved performance and importance to the team.

Leeds United got back to winning ways over the weekend as they claimed a routine 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Yorkshire side made a slow start to this season, but in recent weeks they have found their form, which has seen them go as high as third in the table.

The Whites still have a long way to go to catch Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but Leeds are doing enough to suggest they are the next best side and are trying to keep their place in the top three.

One player who has vastly improved his form in the time Leeds have had in general is winger Daniel James.

Leeds signed James in 2021 from Manchester United, but it has taken a while for the player to really get going at Elland Road after struggling under previous managers.

How did Daniel James perform under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch at Leeds United?

When James joined Leeds, it was Marcelo Bielsa who was in charge, and he became a firm fixture in the starting XI.

He played 32 times for the club, scoring four goals and recording five assists in the rest of the 2021/22 season. However, it was done with him playing in a more unfamiliar role, as Bielsa played him as a centre-forward on a weekly basis in the absence of Patrick Bamford.

Then, after Bielsa left, Jesse Marsch was brought into the club. James found it hard to keep his place in the side as the American brought in his own type of players after keeping Leeds in the Premier League - they were preferred, naturally.

James played just five times for Leeds last season before being loaned out to Fulham. He played well with Fulham, but once the loan was over, he returned to Elland Road and is now part of Daniel Farke’s team.

Daniel James' stats per division (As it stands October 31st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 106 12 13 Premier League 2 46 7 12 Championship 45 7 13

Why can Daniel James become important for Leeds United?

The Welsh international looks to have taken his time away from the club as an opportunity to improve in different aspects of the game.

James returned to Leeds this summer, worked hard in pre-season, and did what he could to impress the new manager.

Farke’s arrival meant it was a fresh start for everyone at the club, and that is exactly what has happened to James, as he’s now become very important.

The 25-year-old has started nine of Leeds’ 14 league games this season, with him not available for just two, he's ahead of both Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony in the pecking order and part of Leeds' best front four at this moment in time.

The winger has made an impressive start, as he’s got three goals to his name and four assists, with two of those goals coming in the recent win over the Terriers and all three coming in his last three starts.

James’ stats show that he seems to have come back eager to win his place back in the team and prove why he should be playing. He is averaging 2.6 shots per game, 0.8 dribbles, and a pass completion rate of 78.6%, which has helped him grab two key passes per game, as per WhoScored.com.

James is a player that just gets his head down and does what he can for the team, as shown during his time at Man United and now at Leeds. He wouldn’t have been happy with his previous situation at the club, but he has put that behind him and is now proving to Farke why he should keep playing.

He deserves massive credit for that, and while Farke keeps showing him trust, James will be keen to keep repaying him. But on his current form, he could be a real key to their promotion hopes, as he’s contributing goals and assists, adding that finishing touch to his out-of-possession work and his blistering pace.

All that combined will make him a favourite at Elland Road and, if he can play his role in an eventual promotion, it could lead to hero status.