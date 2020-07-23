Leeds United ace Stuart Dallas addresses controversial footage aimed at Brentford

There were contrasting emotions at Elland Road and Griffin Park last night as Leeds United celebrated winning the Championship title and Brentford faced up to the play-offs after defeat to Barnsley.

Leeds swept Charlton Athletic aside and won 4-0, whilst Barnsley’s win at Brentford relegated the Addicks and left Brentford missing out on the top-two.

As Leeds (and West Brom somewhere around the Hawthorns) celebrated promotion, a video emerged of Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper poking fun at Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who had made it his mission to turn up the heat on Leeds during his press conferences.

Club deleted the tweet but luckily I saved it. Mind the gap mind the gap Thomas Frank #lufc pic.twitter.com/tGizkksA1v — Toby (@toby__jh) July 23, 2020

In the video, which was deleted by the club but saved by a supporter, Dallas and Cooper are seen chanting ‘mind the gap, mind the gap, Thomas Frank’.

Dallas, 29, was at Brentford prior to moving to Leeds in 2015 and took to Twitter today to address the video, then wish the Bees good luck in the play-offs:

Just a bit of fun last night! Good luck to @BrentfordFC in the play offs 🙌🏻 — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) July 23, 2020

The attention of Marcelo Bielsa will quickly turn to the Premier League season, whilst Brentford’s focus will be on picking themselves off the canvas to take on Swansea City in the play-offs.

Frank’s side travel to Wales on Sunday evening for the first-leg of their clash with Swansea.

The Verdict

What we saw from Dallas and Cooper was nothing more than a bit of fun and had Brentford been celebrating automatic promotion at Leeds’ expense, you can guarantee ‘Leeds are falling apart, again’ would get an airing.

Dallas has done the right thing by addressing the video and wishing his former side luck in the play-offs. He will surely want to see them be successful and join him in the Premier League next season.

