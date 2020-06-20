Leeds United ace shares realistic view on club’s promotion credentials

Jack Harrison has discussed Leeds United’s promotion hopes this season, as he believes that failing to reach the Premier League ‘will only be their fault’.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have their best chance in 16 years to return to the Premier League. In what is his second season at the club, Leeds have become truly dominant in the Championship, and they’ll return to league duties against Cardiff on Sunday.

They currently have a one point lead over 2nd-place West Brom, and a seven point lead over Fulham in 3rd. But the break in football came at a bad time for Leeds who’d just won their last five Championship games, all without conceding a goal.

Promotion then is very much in Leeds’ hands, and speaking to Leeds Live, Harrison identified the ‘golden opportunity’ that his side has:

“We have to take it with a pinch of salt. Everyone is always going to talk and talk and say all of these things, and I think at the end of the day if we just concentrate on what we’re doing.

“We have this opportunity in front of us right now. If we don’t take it, it can only be our fault. It’s right there for us to take. We’re trying to do everything we can to make that dream possible of getting to the Premier League.”

As was the case last season, Leeds looked to be slipping up midway through this campaign. After a string of poor results through New Year, Leeds were just two points ahead of 5th-place Brentford at one point, and it seemed as though Bielsa’s critics would once again be proved right.

But the club has marched on to claim the top-spot in the Championship, and Harrison has once again proved to be one of Bielsa’s favoured players.

The Manchester City man is now in his second season on-loan at the club, and has so far featured in all 37 of Leeds’ Championship fixtures, scoring five goals.

The verdict

Leeds have never had such a strong opportunity to return to the Premier League. They’ve a comfortable lead over Fulham and a nice-looking run-in to the season’s end too. But complacency can still unpin them – the job is far from done at Elland Road.