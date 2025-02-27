Leeds United have been slated to make an audacious attempt to upgrade upon goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with the Whites linked to a summer swoop for Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are marching at the top of the Championship table, but often they have found their promotion battle thwarted his season by mistakes from starting goalie Meslier.

However, according to a report from leedsunited.news, Leeds are expected to try and sell the Frenchman this summer and attempt to bring Southampton keeper Ramsdale to Elland Road.

Leeds United planning Aaron Ramsdale swoop if Illan Meslier departs

Although Meslier has kept 20 clean sheets in 34 Championship appearances this term, the Frenchman has come under a lot of fire for his performances.

Illan Meslier highlighted Championship stats 2024/25 (As of 27/2, per fotmob.com) Games played 34 Clean sheets 20 Goals conceded 21 Penalty saves 0/3 Errors leading to goal 2 Expected goals prevented -0.68 Own goal 1

Away at a key promotion battle with Sunderland, Meslier fumbled a routine catch from a free-kick, allowing the Black Cats to snatch an equaliser in the 97th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Last time out, in another crucial clash with a promotion rival, Meslier scored an own goal, giving Sheffield United the lead.

Thankfully for Leeds – and their keeper – the away side managed to turn the result around, winning 3-1 late on at Bramall Lane.

Meslier’s propensity for making mistakes has seen the Leeds hierarchy look for a replacement, especially if the Whites go on to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale could be on the move this summer despite joining his current club last summer, with Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just nine points from 27 games.

Quoting transfer guru Graeme Bailey told leedsunited.news: “The goalkeeper situation will be fascinating. Ramsdale, Trafford, Kelleher, there are some outstanding ones available.

“I’m getting the sense that Meslier might very well move back to France or move elsewhere. It might suit all parties.

“Ramsdale is a player of interest. They are assessing the goalkeeper situation and he’s on the market. He is firmly on the radar.”

Question marks over Illan Meslier

Despite heavy criticism from section of Leeds’ fanbase, Meslier has still played every minute of Leeds United’s Championship campaign, at the time of writing.

Only 24-years-old, Meslier has over 100 Premier League games under his belt, and will soon reach the century mark in the Championship.

However, despite a healthy exposure to first-team football, there has been little improvement from the Frenchman since being installed as first-choice at Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

With Meslier entering the last year of his contract at Elland Road this summer, the timing might be right for Leeds to look at recouping some of the reported £5million they paid French outfit FC Lorient for his services back in 2020.

Meslier, who once rejected a move to Chelsea, signed his current deal back in the summer of 2021, after a season as starting goalkeeper in the Premier League.