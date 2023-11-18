Highlights Leeds United has a number of players whose contracts will expire next summer, suggesting significant departures from the squad.

Robin Koch and Stuart Dallas are likely to be offloaded, while Luke Ayling's days at the club are numbered.

Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, and Lewis Bate should be retained, but Cody Drameh and Ian Poveda are likely to be offloaded.

Leeds United had a busy summer window in 2023, and 2024 looks set to be no different with no fewer than nine players currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

The Whites could well end up bidding farewell to a variety of players come June, and whilst Leeds have been able to maintain some key players this summer, many of their first-team squad are likely to move on next summer instead.

Here, we decided to take a look at them, their respective situation at the minute and whether they should be offloaded or retained in West Yorkshire...

1 Robin Koch

Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt are confident of signing Koch, according to BILD (via Sport Witness). The German international is currently away from Leeds on loan but will not be making a return once his contract expires.

One of many high-profile players to seek pastures new in the wake of their relegation to the Championship, Koch is back on loan in his native Germany, and is a regular player there, meaning he will be leaving Leeds permanently.

2 Stuart Dallas

It is uncertain whether Dallas will be offered fresh terms beyond next summer. Of course, he is a fan favourite at Elland Road and succumbed to a horrific femoral fracture all the way back in April 2022 against Manchester City and is yet to return to action since.

Now, aged 32, it is hard to say that everything stacks up in Dallas' favour regarding renewal as things stand, and many Leeds fans will be hoping that is subject to change with a full recovery; but it appears more unlikely than likely at the present moment.

3 Luke Ayling

Another long-serving player is the right-back. He is also 32, but unlike Dallas, he has a clean bill of health and has been heavily involved for the club this season, even though most of his recent appearances are from the bench.

A Leeds player since 2016, but one who has been displaced as a full-back by midfielders such as Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray, it is difficult to see that situation improving when Djed Spence returns to action. Ayling's days are likely to be numbered, with his reliability and consistency of performance dwindling by the game.

4 Sam Byram

Another experienced full-back, but one who made a return to West Yorkshire last month on an initial one-year deal from Norwich City. Byram has surpassed the expectations of many and been a consistent and reliable performer at right or left-back.

The jury remains out due to a poor injury record at this stage, but if Byram can stay fit enough, then he has previously proved an impressive operator at this level and should well receive an extension if he continues on his current trajectory, irrespective of which league Leeds are in next year.

5 Jamie Shackleton

Shackleton's Leeds future had also appeared up for debate, but he has forced his way into Farke's thinking and now stands every chance of earning a new deal next year after some impressive, energetic early-season displays in a variety of roles.

There is still some way to go, of course, but if the utility man continues his current Elland Road resurrection, then there is no real reason why a new contract will not be forthcoming. He has been deployed at right-back, left-back, right-midfield, and central-midfield and that versatility will serve him well for another short-term deal, especially if Leeds fail to gain promotion; but even if they do - he could be of use.

6 Lewis Bate

It's far too soon and there is far too much talent there with Bate to give up now, although not granting him a loan in the summer was somewhat of a mistake. He may be inclined to move on and play first-team football rather than put pen to paper at the minute.

The former Chelsea prospect spent last season on loan in the third tier with Oxford United and impressed by all accounts, and he and the club should be looking to develop and assess him further this summer if they can. The likelihood is slim at this stage but worth the extension.

7 Liam Cooper

There may be somewhat of a changing of the guard for Leeds currently happening; but, all things considered, Whites captain Cooper could receive fresh terms. Some leadership figures with experience and know-how ought to be retained and one could be the 32-year-old.

He is not getting any younger, but centre-back depth is not a position of real strength and his experience should still make him worth being in the dressing room. A one-year deal may be the best course of action for both club and player, even if fellow left-sided centre-back Pascal Struijk has taken over the position and captaincy this season.

8 Cody Drameh

The chances of Cody Drameh agreeing fresh terms at Elland Road are slim to none. For one reason or another, the young right-back has often cut a peripheral figure and has failed to ever ignite the same performances for Leeds as he had done while on loan with Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Drameh was brought on and then brought off in the space of 21 minutes during a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town and then headed out on his third loan spell, this time to Birmingham City. Make no mistake about it, that was his last appearance for Leeds.

9 Ian Poveda - offload

The diminutive playmaker is yet to really meet the expectations that arose following his promising switch from Manchester City almost four years ago. He has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship.

He did make an impression in pre-season and has been on the fringes of Farke's squad at times, but realistically needs to leave to gain regular first-team football elsewhere and a parting of ways suits both Leeds and the 23-year-old. Potential is clearly there; however, the development has undeniably not gone to plan as of yet.