Highlights Key takeaways:

Leeds United made significant signings during the transfer window to assert their authority in the division and achieve their goals.

Free agents can provide low-risk reinforcements, and Leeds should consider players like Tanguy Coulibaly and Andre Ayew.

Leeds should also consider squad options like Axel Tuanzebe, Tom Rogic, Mounir Chouiar, and Andros Townsend to enhance their depth and add creativity.

Leeds United made the most of their resources to land a whole host of exciting captures throughout the summer transfer window.

With overarching ambitions of returning to the Premier League with immediate effect, Leeds were not afraid to flex their financial muscle and did so on numerous occasions by snapping up the likes of Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Djed Spence as significant statements of intent.

It is paramount that clubs with the pressure and expectation of Leeds make those calibre of signings in order to stamp down their authority on the division and ensure they meet their own aspirations.

Nonetheless, though, the free agent market can often represent a shrewd, low-risk avenue for clubs to delve into for additional reinforcements, and it is no exception for the Whites either.

With that in mind, we have identified six current free agents who could still improve the squad in which Daniel Farke has at his disposal.

Tanguy Coulibaly

The first potential free agent that Leeds could swoop for is Tanguy Coulibaly, who departed Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart over the summer.

A quick and direct winger, Coulibaly scored four times in the German top flight last term despite not starting a single match and boasts evident pedigree, having also graduated from the illustrious PSG academy.

He had often flattered to deceive with Stuttgart following his 2019 switch but still only 22, you feel that there could be plenty more to come.

Coulibaly would surely represent a solid squad option to begin with, and has the potential to develop into a very decent player in years to come.

Andre Ayew

From a youngster to an experienced, tried-and-tested veteran, Andre Ayew is also without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest upon the expiration of the short-term deal that saw him reunite with Steve Cooper during the second-half of the previous season.

While Ayew's impact in their survival was rather minimal, it must be said, his influence at Championship level was undeniable with Swansea City and that could well make him worth the punt.

Wide players with a goal threat arrive as a real premium for second-tier sides but Ayew fits that description, having scored 15 and 16 times respectively in his two seasons in the league at Swansea.

Though he is aged 33 now, it would be unwise to write him off just yet...

Axel Tuanzebe

Leeds may be better-stocked in the central defender department now following the loan arrival of Joe Rodon, but the Championship is a long old slog that will test any team's depth to the limit.

Historically speaking, the Whites are no strangers to the ramifications of player injury and fatigue, and when those issues inevitably creep in, they would not hit Farke quite so hard if he had the services of Axel Tuanzebe to call upon.

Tuanzebe is rather injury-prone himself and that is partly why he would be better suited to being a squad player for the time being, but on a free transfer, the former-Manchester United prospect is certainly worth a go.

Tom Rogic

Meanwhile, it is fair to say that Tom Rogic would also fall into the category of likely being nothing more than a squad option, but a more-than-handy one at that nonetheless.

Rogic departed Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season after they declined to exercise the optional activation in his deal for a twelve-month extension, meaning that he too can now be snapped up for nothing.

His lack of minutes and form in the West Midlands may not be a great look, but it should not be forgotten just how effective he was for years on end at Celtic.

Though not the player he was north of the border, Rogic could still offer Leeds some extra creativity from the bench and help them break down tight defences.

Mounir Chouiar

It is extremely interest to see that Leeds could now land the signature of Mounir Chouiar for nothing, having reportedly launched a pursuit while he was rated north of £13m for Dijon three years prior.

But that is something they should absolutely do as Chouiar would be a real bargain and is another winger that would supplement the wide areas with remarkable ball-carrying ability.

The 24-year-old played for both Kasimpasa and Basaksehir in the Turkish top division prior to his release from the latter at the end of last season, and directly contributed to eight goals while completing 53% of his 67 dribbles.

That second statistic gives a strong insight into the type of player that Chouiar is, and he would certainly get fans on their feet at Elland Road.

A former-French youth international with prior credence in Ligue 1, there is no reason why Chouiar would not light up the Championship if given the opportunity.

Andros Townsend

Last but not least is a player who has not only been courted by Leeds but has actually turned out for the club previously, but also falls into the somewhat rare category of being a risky free transfer.

Townsend has not played professional football in over a year after sustaining a serious ACL injury for Everton, who have since parted ways with the former-Leeds loanee.

Make no mistake about it, his injury is the sole reason why he is currently without a club, but that should not put Leeds off.

They would need to be cautious, of course, and it would be unwise to expect Townsend to hit the ground running quickly but over time, his experience and quality at the highest level would make him an invaluable figure within the Leeds squad.