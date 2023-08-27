Highlights Leeds United's Championship campaign has started slowly with no wins in their first three games.

The squad has been depleted due to injuries and transfer disputes, limiting manager Daniel Farke's options.

Leeds have made several departures and signings but still have time to complete deals, with loan signings from the Premier League a possibility.

Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway and has got off to a stuttering start under two-time winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance, but have failed to win in any of their opening three league fixtures, collecting two points at home to Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion, whilst losing to Birmingham City in between.

However, Farke's hands have been somewhat tied due to the depleted squad at his disposal for the trip to the Midlands and home clash with West Brom. In part, due to injuries to key personnel, but also with Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra pulling themselves out of those fixtures due to ongoing transfer disputes.

There is only a little over a week left in the transfer window, and how Leeds operate in that time in relation to other sides in the second tier will have a significant say on where they end up at the end of the campaign, with the Whites already very busy in the transfer market.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams have exited the club on a permanent basis; but there have also been seven loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Leeds, but little funds outside of the fee raised from Adams' sale to AFC Bournemouth have been raised to put towards the overall transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on Premier League parachute payments to complete transfers at the present time.

Leeds have so far signed four players, in the form of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer following his release from Norwich City, and Joe Rodon has also come in from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, there is still time for them to complete deals, and the loan market may be a smart way to complete deals late in the window, and there is usually a flurry fo them across the Championship, with Premier League managers making players available who need regular football for the season.

Some fringe players will be possibilities for the Whites, and with that in mind, here, we take a look at five realistic Premier League signings Leeds could look to make as the transfer window nears a conclusion.

Djed Spence

The 23-year-old has had difficulty breaking through at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since he joined from Middlesbrough for an eight-figure fee last summer, playing just 41 minutes of football for Spurs and making only five appearances, all of which have come as a substitute in that time.

Due to a lack of game time, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes but was not altogether convincing in France, featuring just 10 times and losing his place in the starting line up for the final months of the campaign, and he could be available for loan again this month, with a report from The Evening Standard suggesting that Spence was one of a number of squad players that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was ready to let leave this summer.

Spence's best period of his short career came in the Championship, whilst on loan with Nottingham Forest, and Leeds could help revitalise a stalling last year for the 23-year-old.

Lewis O'Brien

Nottingham Forest central-midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to be interesting multiple clubs in the Championship, according to a report last month from Alan Nixon. Darren Witcoop has more recently revealed O’Brien could still leave on loan to the Championship this month with there being "a host of interested clubs."

Nixon has since revealed via his Patreon, that O'Brien, having returned to the City Ground after a spell in MLS, is now a target for the Whites.He has revealed a fee of £10 million would be enough to get a deal done for the midfielder on a permanent basis but he could be a loan target.

Leeds are short of depth in midfield, with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray the starting midfielders at present, and fellow youngsters Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton giving them a fairly inexperienced midfield in terms of their depth of options.

Ian Maatsen

Chelsea currently have two other left-backs, thus making Ian Maatsen potentially third-choice behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

This would be less of an issue if the Blues had European football to spread the game time around, but without it, Maatsen's first-team action could be limited, and another loan could therefore be forthcoming in the latter stages of the window.

Burnley had the Dutchman on loan last year, where he registered four goals and six assists in 42 competitive appearances for Vincent Kompany's side and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet. His offensive contributions down the flank allowed the Clarets to establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance, which is exactly what Farke and co. are hoping for this term.

Tom Cannon

According to Alan Nixon, Leeds are the latest Championship side to join the race for Cannon. The 20-year-old ended the previous season with eight goals and one assist in just 20 appearances for Preston North End.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has since shed further light on Leeds' search for a striker and claimed the Whites are pushing to complete a deal for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, with a fee in the region of £8-10 million being discussed.

However Cannon could be another alternative, and according to Nixon, Cannon would command an £8 million fee with Italian side Sampdoria interested in making the move, as well as both Sunderland and Stoke City.

Steven Alzate

Following the sale of Adams, Leeds are in need of a replacement, and O'Brien is a good option to add depth, quality, and competition to their squad and would be an excellent loan or permanent capture, if they can agree terms with Forest.

However, an alternative of a similar profile is Brighton's Steven Alzate. The Colombian international is in the final 12 months of his contract at the AMEX Stadium, making a deal potentially easy to strike, especially off the back of being loaned out to Belgian side Standard Liege last season.

His ball-carrying ability could complement well with Ampadu, who will sit deeper to collect the ball from the centre-backs and allow Alzate the freedom to get forward and roam into the attacking third. He is fairly combative and will happily get involved in a midfield battle, but first and foremost is an elegant left-footed midfielder, which would add balance alongside the Welshman.