Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is likely to leave the club and has expressed interest in joining Everton.

Leeds should be cautious about pursuing winger Grady Diangana, who has seen a decline in form.

Leeds could consider signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan as a more affordable option.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is looking increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

Gnonto joined the Whites from Zurich in September for £3.8 million and despite his side's relegation from the Premier League, he enjoyed an impressive season on an individual level, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Italian international's future has been the subject of much transfer speculation throughout the summer and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto is keen to join Premier League side Everton.

Gnonto has reportedly agreed personal terms and a five-year deal with the Toffees and he asked to be left out of the Leeds squad for their Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night as he looks to force through a move to Goodison Park.

With Gnonto seemingly heading out of the exit door, the Whites may need to enter the market for a replacement, so we ranked five players that they could consider.

5 Grady Diangana

According to the Express & Star, Leeds, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana.

Diangana initially joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham United in August 2019 and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, the move was made permanent the following summer for a fee that could rise to £18 million with add-ons.

The Hammers were criticised for allowing Diangana to depart, with former captain Mark Noble saying that he was "sad and angry" about the decision, but the 25-year-old has struggled since returning to The Hawthorns on a full-time basis and he scored just four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

Diangana's form has declined in recent years and the Whites should be cautious about making a move for him, particularly at the reported £7 million asking price, but there is no doubt he has huge potential and Daniel Farke could be the right manager to get the best out of him.

4 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Leeds will likely receive significant funds for Gnonto, but should they wish to go for a more affordable option as a replacement, they could attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

Palace are willing to allow Rak-Sakyi to depart temporarily to the Championship this summer and he has no shortage of suitors, with Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers all keen, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

Leicester are among the promotion favourites in the second tier and this could give them the edge in the race for his signature, but with Leeds having similar ambitions, they would also stand a strong chance.

3 Ilias Chair

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chair has established himself as one of the most creative players in the Championship in recent years.

Despite the R's struggles last season, Chair once again starred, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, while he was also included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

Aston Villa and Leicester City have previously been linked with Chair and with Hoops manager Gareth Ainsworth revealing earlier this summer that players will need to be sold, he could be allowed to depart for the right price.

Chair would bring useful versatility to Elland Road with his ability to play in an attacking midfield role or out wide and in a more successful side, he could thrive.

2 Jack Clarke

Sunderland winger Clarke began his career at Elland Road, scoring two goals in 25 appearances for the Whites before making a £10 million move to Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019.

Clarke returned to Leeds on loan for the 2019-20 season, but his spell at the club was cut short in December.

He then spent time on loan with Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City before a temporary move to Sunderland last January.

After helping the Black Cats to promotion from League One, his move to the Stadium of Light was made permanent last summer and he enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions as Tony Mowbray's side reached the play-offs.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley had a bid in excess of £10 million rejected for Clarke this summer, but with the Whites known to have vast financial resources after 49ers Enterprises completed a full takeover of the club, they could potentially better that offer.

Sunderland would be reluctant to sell Clarke to a promotion rival, but a move back to West Yorkshire could prove tempting for him.

1 Gustavo Hamer

As we exclusively revealed in June, Leeds were plotting an ambitious move for Coventry midfielder Hamer following their relegation to the Championship.

Hamer scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances for the Sky Blues last season as they reached the Championship play-off final, but his future at the club is uncertain this summer.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Leeds face no shortage of competition for Hamer's signature, with Burnley, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United all said to be keen, while Coventry reportedly value Hamer at £15 million which could prove to be a stumbling block.

Hamer would not necessarily be a like-for-like replacement for Gnonto, but he would certainly be capable of replacing some of the attacking threat that would be lost by the Italian's departure.