Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway under the reign of two-time winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites can be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his tutelage. However, there has been a summer of plenty of change in West Yorkshire.

There have also been several loan exits from the club, including the likes of: Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra.

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Leeds, but little funds outside of the sale of Tyler Adams have been raised to put towards the overall transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on Premier League parachute payments to complete transfers.

The Whites have been forced into being aggressive in the market, and have required players to offset those losses, and recruited well in the window to bring in quality in those circumstances, with Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, and Djed Spence perhaps the best picks of the lot this summer.

Farke has to manage with the team at his disposal until January at least, and the German will now have time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues. However, in the meantime, his focus can primarily be on the league campaign.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at five signings the Whites could look to make as the transfer window nears conclusion, focussing primarily on two areas of the squad: left-back and attacking-midfield.

Ian Maatsen

Chelsea currently have two other left-backs, thus making Maatsen potentially third-choice behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at the present time. This would be less of an issue if the Blues had European football to spread the game time around, but without it, Maatsen's first-team action could be limited, and another loan could therefore be forthcoming in the January window if he is unhappy with his involvement.

Burnley had the Dutchman on loan last year, where he registered four goals and six assists in 42 competitive appearances for Vincent Kompany's side and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet. His offensive contributions down the flank allowed the Clarets to establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance, which is exactly what Farke and co. are hoping for this term.

He would be another quality addition, albeit, Sam Byram has performed well there, and Leeds may look for a more defensive-minded left-sided option, too. That is due to the fact Spence will operate on the right as the more aggressive attacking option of the two full-backs, where Byram will get forward less in that instance.

Kai Wagner

If Leeds did opt for a more defensive player or well-rounded option, then they need look no further than Philadelphia Union’s left-back, who has been frequently linked with a move to Elland Road after his very impressive last few seasons in the MLS.

The 26-year-old German’s contract ends on December 31st, meaning the Whites could easily complete this signing to give them an alternative to Byram, especially when factoring in Junior Firpo's injury record and that Wagner could be available at a bargain price.

He is fairly quick, and athletic, with a good engine and work-rate, which should all lend itself nicely to the role in Leeds’ system, but Wagner’s delivery sets him apart, claiming 31 assists from his 167 games in all competitions for Philadelphia Union so far.

Gijs Smal

The Dutch left-back plies his trade in the Eredivisie with FC Twente. Again, he’s another creative left-back who is comfortable in possession, having registered an impressive 12 assists in 42 games across all competitions in the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old still has plenty of time to develop and with his deal up in 2024, a cheaper deal may not be out of the question for Leeds, who could secure him easily on a pre-contract for the summer, or on reduced terms as he will be in the final six months of his deal.

If he could be persuaded to make a move to the Championship, Smal could prove to be a major asset. He has good athletic qualities and a strong engine to get up and down the flank, whilst quality with the ball to play a possession-based style. Wagner or Smal feel like realistic and attainable options that Farke's side would benefit from having when taking into account that Byram and Firpo have struggled regularly with injuries and neither are particularly injury prone themselves.

Matt O'Riley

The main thing Leeds required in the summer was a quality playmaker to unlock the defence and break teams down in a low block, which has been apparent in some of their league outings so far, with only the Ipswich and Millwall game, where they attacked Leeds on the front-foot, as a game where they managed to be free scoring.

The only time they have been capable of breaking down a side without relying on transitions, quick turnovers, and counter-attacks is the Watford win. In some games, it may well suit to play two strikers in tandem, and a partnership between Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter is one with promise that could develop in time. However, a player like O'Riley could make a big difference.

When you’re a dominant side, especially at home, the opposition are likely to sit in and soak up the pressure. Leeds lack a creative, progressive passer who can punch balls through the lines when there is a packed box, as seen against Cardiff City, West Brom, and Sheffield Wednesday already.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying to recruit that sort of profile, with Leeds placing a bid for Celtic’s O’Riley, He wouldn't be cheap but would be a huge improvement on their options.

Ilias Chair

Sheffield Wednesday’s low block was the game in particular which frustrated the Whites and it’s in games such as that, when the opposition know they’ll be on the back foot, that Leeds need someone to thread the eye of a needle with a killer pass or make something happen out of nothing. Something which perfectly describes Chair.

Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Jaidon Anthony and others have creativity, but not in central spaces, with the ball constantly being turned over centrally and just outside of the box where a playmaker is needed to inspire with a moment of magic. O'Riley was one player but interest also emerged for QPR’s Ilias Chair as well.

Farke and his team will be mostly happy with their business in the summer, but to miss out on one more signing comes as a blow. They will be hoping it doesn’t come back to bite them, and that they remain in the promotion mix come January, so that it can be resolved with that playmaker profile coming in then instead. Be that with Chair, O'Riley or someone else. The Moroccan may be considerably cheaper than Celtic's star, given QPR's financial position and Chair entering the final 18 months of his deal during the winter window.