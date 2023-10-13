Highlights Leeds United faces a long-term problem with their right-back situation as all their current right-backs are on short-term contracts.

Luke Ayling, a key player for Leeds, may be in decline and could potentially leave the club after this season due to his inconsistent performances.

Leeds will need to find a replacement right-back, and potential targets include Djed Spence, Joe Rankin-Costello, James Bree, Conor Bradley, and Joshua Vagnoman.

Leeds United and Daniel Farke are facing a long-term problem with their right-back situation at present.

The Whites have four players currently on their books who are currently capable of operating at right-back: Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, and Djed Spence.

All of whom are only under contract with the club until the end of the campaign. Spence is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur whereas Shackleton and Ayling have been part of the furniture at Elland Road for some time now and are set to leave in 2024.

Byram returned to the club this summer, but only signed a one-year deal on his re-signing from Norwich City, in part as a reflection of the injury issues the 30-year-old has sustained in the last few years.

Ayling himself joined the club in 2016 from Bristol City and has been a key player for the side for many years. The 32-year-old was signed by Garry Monk but has been vital to many of Leeds' squads in the last seven years.

Racking up 263 appearances so far, making him one of the most experienced players in the squad, Ayling is a hero amongst the fans. He has also been vice-captain, and often captain in Liam Cooper's place, for some time now; however, Ayling has struggled in the last couple of seasons.

His physical decline has seen more mistakes creep into his game, and this could perhaps be his last season at the club given his inconsistency. Although he has been involved heavily and his leadership is important, the performances on the pith have suffered.

This is best exampled by the fact 17-year-old Archie Gray was used at right-back in place of Ayling in the most recent victory over Bristol City. Perhaps spelling the end for Ayling as a starting player and instead reducing his role to more of a supporting squad option.

Leeds will need a replacement sooner or later, be that in January or over the summer, and possibly will have more than one right-back on the agenda due to the contract situations of Ayling's competitors, too.

Here, we look at some long-term replacements the club could target in January or possibly through to the summer.

1 Djed Spence

Perhaps the most obvious thing for Leeds to try and do would be to make Spence a permanent signing. The 23-year-old signed this summer with no option or obligation to buy, in part due to the fact he would cost a hefty fee.

However, he is one of the best players in the right-back position in the league and could be a great long-term right-back for the club. If he can get back fit and hit the ground running, Spence could, and should, prove to be one of the club's best players by the end of the season.

2 Joe Rankin-Costello

Another player who is out of contract this summer, is utility man Stuart Dallas. If Leeds wanted a player who can operate like Ayling and Dallas in multiple positions, then they need look no further than Blackburn's Rankin-Costello in the same division they are currently in.

He can play as a right or left-back or as a winger and has even spent some time in central-midfield this season. The 24-year-old may not be extremely cheap but would be a valuable option, especially if Leeds fail to gain promotion this season.

3 James Bree

With Kyle Walker-Peters holding down the first-choice slot at right-back, game time with Southampton may be hard to come by for James Bree in both the short and long-term.

A Yorkshireman from nearby Wakefield, too. Bree isn't the flashiest of players but would be a solid and steady option for Leeds if they move on from a number of their right-backs over the course of this season. He has already proven he can operate at a high level in this league with Luton Town as well.

4 Conor Bradley

Big things are expected of the Liverpool youngster who enjoyed a fantastic loan spell in League One last term with Bolton Wanderers, and he could be a great long-term successor to Ayling.

Bradley didn't move out on loan this summer as many expected, but if the likes of Spence, Byram, and Shackleton continue to be hampered with injuries, then he may be a good fit for what Leeds require.

5 Joshua Vagnoman

Many thought Farke would dip into the German market more than he did this summer, despite signing the likes of Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen. Another player that could be on his radar is VfB Stuttgart's Vagnoman.

The 23-year-old is tall but extremely athletic and able to dominate a right-hand flank, either as a right-back or right-sided wing-back. The German profiles similarly to Spence and could be a cheaper alternative for the Whites and Farke.