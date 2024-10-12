Leeds United's majority shareholders, the 49ers, are content with Daniel Farke at this stage.

This is according to Graeme Bailey, who revealed to Leeds United News that the board are happy with the fact the Whites are currently in the promotion mix.

Leeds have endured a fairly mixed season so far, but they are currently in fifth place at this stage and are in a good position to push on and potentially secure automatic promotion at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Championship Table (1st-6th) (As of October 12th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Bromwich Albion 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16

A late error from Illan Meslier prevented Leeds from adding a couple of extra points to their tally against Sunderland, before this international break.

However, Leeds' only league loss of the season so far came against Burnley, and that is a positive for a side that are keen to secure a Premier League return at the second time of asking.

49ers stance on Daniel Farke's Leeds United future

Having missed out on top-flight football following their play-off final defeat in May, there's pressure on Farke to guide the club to the top level once again at the end of this season, even though quite a few of the club's key players were sold during the summer.

But at this point, the 49ers are happy with their head coach.

That's according to Bailey, who said: "I think if it got to January and Leeds weren’t top seven, he would be under pressure. But I don’t think Leeds will be out of the top seven at that point. It’s impossible to tell clearly, but I think he’s got a very steady ship there.

"The board trust him, but clearly nothing but promotion will do so the pressure is already there.

"Unless Leeds suddenly blow a gasket and drop out of the top seven, top eight, top 10, I don’t see them making a change. They are fairly happy with where they are, bang in it and right up there with the best teams in the division.

"Leeds are definitely in the top four teams in the division, and they are showing it so I don’t think there’s much more he can do at this point."

Leeds United's stance on Daniel Farke's future makes sense

Farke is doing a respectable job at the moment.

And considering he guided his team to a 90-point finish last term, he can count himself unlucky not to have recorded another Championship promotion on his CV.

The Whites performed very poorly in the play-off final and the Whites could have parted company with him at that point.

However, Farke has a good record in this division and Leeds were right to retain their faith in him.

If he doesn't deliver promotion at the end of the season, that's when his future needs to be looked at. But right now, he's doing a fairly decent job and deserves more time with his current team.