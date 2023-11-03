Highlights Ethan Ampadu has quickly become a key player for Leeds United, demonstrating his skill and experience at a young age.

Ampadu has excelled in midfield, showing his defensive capabilities, ball-winning ability, and distribution skills.

Leeds must prioritize keeping Ampadu at the club, as his value has already increased and he has the potential to be a crucial player for them regardless of their league status.

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu only joined the club this summer from Chelsea but is already the subject of interest following his top drawer displays at the start of the season.

Who is Ethan Ampadu?

The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons which could rise to £10 million, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. Chelsea also inserted a sell-on clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s no great surprise that he’s slotted in seamlessly, given his vast experience at such a young age. The 23-year-old is one of the racked up more appearances in his age bracket than most players can boast.

Ampadu, who is estimated to be on £40k-a-week at Leeds, has 141 club appearances under his belt, having only turned 23 this season, and has 46 senior appearances for his country, putting him well on course to become the nation's highest-ever appearance maker.

How good has Ampadu been for Leeds in 2023/24?

Not only is he arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the division, he is arguably the best midfielder in the league already, something Leeds haven't been able to say since the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Pablo Hernandez could stake a claim for that sort of title.

The former is a Premier League player now, and Ampadu is one in waiting, with plenty of room to develop and grow further before he hits his peak. Despite many fans being unsure of whether he would be deployed in midfield or at the heart of the defence, he has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive-midfielder.

The epitome of consistency won Leeds' player of the month for August and has been brilliant so far. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, with his​ ball-winning, carrying, and ability to distribute it quickly via direct passing into the final third or wide areas proving to be pivotal at the base of midfield.

He’s played every minute of every game in all competitions so far and proved to be undroppable: he is vital in duels, breaks up play, and also instigates attacks from deep. Players like Ampadu may not always get the plaudits as they are not likely to score or assist regularly, but the Welshman is a fantastic player and the heartbeat of Leeds' team.

What's the transfer situation regarding Ampadu?

Parallels will naturally form given his age and position compared with Phillips. Leeds failed to gain promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019 and Phillips was a player expected to be moving to the Premier League to leave his boyhood club.

According to Football Insider, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Ethan Ampadu are all being tracked by top-flight clubs ahead of the winter window; but are all likely to be of even greater interest if Leeds fail to win promotion under Daniel Farke.

Leeds retained Phillips' services beyond the January window and the summer window in 2019, with the then owner Andrea Radrizzani fending off particular interest from Aston Villa among other top-flight sharks to keep him in West Yorkshire.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City* 26 - - England* 29 1 - Kalvin Phillips career stats via Transfermarkt, as of 16th October 2023

That decision paid dividends, with Phillips and Leeds even more impressive the following season as they won the title. The same argument could be put forwards again for Ampadu, who is already operating at the level needed to be a Premier League player.

He is a player to build the side around and could be as pivotal as Phillips was if Leeds are to be at the right end of the table no matter what league they are in during 2024/25.

It may not be easy for them, but if the Whites fail to gain promotion, then persuading Ampadu to give them another season in the second tier should be 49ers Enterprises and Farke's top priority in the summer. His value is already significantly higher than it was in the summer, but could go up even further if they keep him at Elland Road.