Leeds United have been under new ownership for just over a year following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises during the summer of 2023.

The 49ers took full control of the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League. And, after a protracted process that impacted their summer transfer window, they were given ratification from the EFL.

The green light meant that the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers went through, which allowed them to conduct transfer business and formulate a squad that eventually finished third with 90 points under Daniel Farke's tutelage.

However, they are building in the right direction in the eyes of many. Leeds have a strong squad again for a promotion push after further investment in the summer window of 2024.

The structure of Leeds United's ownership and hierarchy

On May 24th, 2018, the 'York family', via 49ers Enterprises, bought shares in Leeds to become a minority investor - the 49's Enterprises is the business arm of the NFL side, San Francisco 49ers. They eventually completed a full takeover of the club on June 9th of last year.

49ers Enterprises previously owned a 44% stake in the club from their 2018 investment and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani. Eventually, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was able to take over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

However, Angus Kinnear remained in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added the likes of Gretar Steinsson, Nick Hammond, and Jordan Miles to their recruitment team as well.

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is the American billionaire business person, who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team as well as Leeds through 49ers Enterprises. DeBartolo Development has successfully invested in approximately $5 billion in assets across the U.S. since 2003.

DeBartolo York became operating head of the 49ers in 1999 and remains a board member to this day. However, she and her husband gave over control of the day-to-day operations of the various investment arms in the 49ers Enterprise group to their son, Jed York, in 2008.

The 49ers net worth compared to Premier League clubs in 2024/25

Leeds' investors have also been joined by other famous faces, with the likes of Jordan Spieth also taking particular interest in the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises, alongside huge names in American sports, such as Michael Phelps and Larry Nance.

Recent developments have seen Will Ferrell (pictured above, pre Leeds United v Burnley) also join the club as one of many minority investors, alongside Leeds fan, Russell Crowe. It's not altogether clear what percentage share each stakeholder has, making rating Leeds' financial situation difficult to assess in totality.

However, according to Forbes, the investment arm of the 49ers are worth a staggering $5.97B (£4.79B) and are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe at the time that figure was estimated. More recent figures from Christina Gough in Staista have suggested the franchise value amounts to $6B now.

Per Give Me Sport, Leeds' ownership group dwarf other Premier League sides, with the bottom five all much less valuable in terms of their net worth than the Whites' American owners.

PL Rank Club Owner(s) Net worth 16 Bournemouth William P. Foley £1.24billion 17 Brighton & Hove Albion Tony Bloom £1billion 18 Southampton Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr £1billion 19 Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis £479million 20 Brentford Matthew Benham £216.3million

Not only do the 49ers have a higher net worth than those clubs, but they are mixing it with some impressive names in English football's top-flight, as shown below:

PL Rank Club Owner(s) Net worth 9 Liverpool John W. Henry, Tom Werner £7.57billion 10 Fulham Shahid Khan £6.1billion 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin £5.33billion 12 Tottenham Hotspur Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy £4.48billion 13 Crystal Palace John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Steve Parish £4.25billion

The likes of Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa, and Man United are all in excess of £12 billion in net worth-terms, whilst Newcastle United have the richest owners in the world, and Leeds' net worth finances pale in comparison on that front.