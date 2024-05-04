Highlights Former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness believes 49ers Enterprises will step in and ensure Leeds are financially healthy this summer.

Leeds have a number of assets currently out on loan in Europe.

Leeds still have a shot at promotion via the play-offs after missing out on going up automatically.

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness expects Leeds United’s owners to maintain the club’s financial health this summer and step in if necessary.

The Whites revealed their latest accounts for the 2022/23 campaign last month, posting a loss of £33.7 million.

It was also revealed that the club still owes up to £190 million in outgoing transfer fees.

Despite having a record turnover of £189.7 million, there are still some concerns over their future compliance with the financial rules.

The Yorkshire outfit could be in danger of being hit with a points deduction penalty if they fall foul of the rules, as has happened to Everton and Nottingham Forest this season.

Wyness expects 49ers Enterprises to resolve Leeds finance issues

Wyness has claimed that he is not too worried about the financial health of Leeds despite their £190 million of outgoing fees owed.

While he predicts some cash-flow issues, he expects the club’s owners to step in and resolve the problem.

“I’m not too concerned about Leeds,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“I had a look at the accounts and, while there is some potential cash-flow issues, I think the San Francisco 49ers are certainly strong enough to be able to handle that.

“I would expect them to step in and make sure things are okay.

“There is about £190 million due for transfers and players going forward, but I think they are going to be okay.

“It’s going to be crucial if they can get promoted, but I think Leeds could be okay even staying in the Championship for another season.

“They are on the borderline, but they are not in the intensive care yet.”

This summer will be a big time for Leeds to work on resolving their potential financial issues, especially as Daniel Farke’s side contains multiple high-value assets.

The transfer window offers the opportunity to potentially cash in on these players, which could help alleviate the £190 million owed to other clubs.

Leeds United's assets

Leeds United players currently out on loan - per Transfermarkt.com Player Name Loan Club Contract expiration at Leeds Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle 2026 Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday 2024 Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach 2027 Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2027 Jack Harrison Everton 2028 Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma 2027 Marc Roca Real Betis 2026 Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough 2026 Cody Drameh Birmingham City 2024 Diego Llorente AS Roma 2026 Luke Ayling Middlesbrough 2024

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could attract big fees in the summer, if players had to be sold to raise funds.

The Whites also have a number of players out on loan this year that could be sold on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

This includes the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober and Marc Roca, among others.

This could be a pivotal summer for 49ers Enterprises, who are now almost a full year at the helm as majority owners of Leeds.

A busy summer ahead for Leeds

Regardless of their promotion push, this is set to be a busy summer for Leeds in the transfer market.

The club will likely look to move on a lot of players they couldn’t last year, especially if they gain promotion.

But there is also the future of the likes of Summerville, who is attracting interest from a number of top flight sides.

Leeds will also surely want to strengthen, including the potential permanent arrival of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur after his successful loan spell at Elland Road this year.