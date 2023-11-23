Highlights 49ers Enterprises has sold a minority stake in Leeds United and is now seeking further outside investment for the club.

Ackerley Partners, part-owners of NHL side Seattle Kraken, have bought the minority stake in Leeds United.

The investment is intended to help with operating costs and football operations and could potentially fund a larger transfer budget for a push for promotion to the Premier League.

49ers Enterprises are set to open further takeover talks following the sale of a minority stake in Leeds United earlier this week.

According to Football Insider, the Whites’ owners are seeking further outside investment in the Championship side.

The US consortium initially bought full control of the Yorkshire outfit earlier this year, purchasing Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in the club.

The Americans paid a reported £170 million to own the entire asset instead of their original 44 per cent.

An agreement was reached following the club’s relegation from the Premier League after three seasons back in the top flight.

What is the latest Leeds United takeover news?

According to Bloomberg, 49ers Enterprises sold a minority stake in the English football club earlier this week.

The owners sold it to another US-based firm, Ackerley Partners, who are part-owners of NHL side Seattle Kraken.

This comes just months after the full sale of the club from Radrizzani, who ended his six-year relationship with Leeds in the summer as part of the sale.

It is unclear how much Ackerley Partners has paid to come on board at Leeds, or how much control they now have over the club.

But it is understood that their investment will be to help operating costs and football operations.

It has been claimed that 49ers Enterprises are seeking further outside investment, as they look to fund a promotion push back to the Premier League.

There are a number of US-based investment groups said to be interested in getting involved in the project at Elland Road, with the current owners open to talks.

It is hoped that further investment could help fund a bigger January transfer budget, with potential improvements needed for Daniel Farke’s side, as they chase a top two finish in the Championship.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s team returns to action on Friday night ahead of the rest of the division, so have the chance to reduce that gap to five points by Saturday morning.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Whites take on Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, having won their three previous fixtures going into the game.

Leeds will be aiming to make it four on the trot when they visit the Millers, but defeat could see them leapfrogged by the likes of Southampton if results elsewhere don’t go in their favour.

How important could outside investment be to Leeds United?

As long as 49ers Enterprises remain in majority control of the club, then they are essentially still the key decision makers at Elland Road.

Securing outside investment is a sign that they want the team to be backed financially, however just not with their money.

It is a strange sign, but not something that should be too concerning for supporters just yet.

The new investors that have already arrived have experience in the world of sports ownership, so it is promising that the owners are looking to people who know what they are doing instead of simply chasing money bags.