Highlights Leeds United faces pressure for promotion this year after narrowly missing out in 2024.

49ers ownership aims to guide Leeds back to the Premier League despite facing criticism.

Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle, and Alex Cairns have bolstered Leeds' squad for the 2025 season.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United will be aiming to gain promotion to the Premier League this season after narrowly missing out in their first year back in the Championship.

The Whites came third in the table before losing the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

Daniel Farke will be hoping that the squad he has built so far will be good enough for a top two spot in 2025.

The relatively new owners of Leeds, 49ers Enterprises, who took over the club over 12 months ago have tasked the German with guiding the Yorkshire outfit back to the top flight.

The Whites will face stiff competition in the battle for a top two spot, putting pressure on Farke to deliver this year or else risk losing his job.

Leeds United ownership verdict

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the 49ers can lead the club forward, despite facing criticism from supporters.

He has claimed that the process of turning things around at Elland Road will take some time due to the mess the previous ownership left behind.

“Over the course of this summer, there’s been plenty of quite justified talk of if the 49ers have got what it takes to run this club in a successful manner,” Smith told Football League World.

“Obviously Leeds fans are quite tough to please on the ownership front, and we haven’t been blessed when it comes to great owners this century.

“Having said that, they inherited a basketcase of a club after relegation, and we just weren’t fit for purpose in terms of just being in the Premier League.

“And that’s a process, in terms of recovery, that takes years to rectify.

Related "A lot of risk" - Leeds United urged to avoid Liverpool agreement FLW's Leeds United fan pundit has cited a lack of experience as an issue regarding Liverpool's Bobby Clark.

“Whether it’s the squad, the contracts within that squad that every Leeds fan knows about now, or the overall infrastructure behind that.

“It’s a massive contract, which is encouraging to see, between Andrea Radrizzani’s late night ramblings on social media, and being quite unprofessional, to having very little noise coming out of the 49ers camp.

“There are a lot of positives to take from that, keeping things under wraps, even if fans want answers and clarity.

“So far though, overall, there’s not been a great deal for the 49ers that they’ve done that contradicts the idea that they’re taking us forward, they definitely are.

“The sales, obviously people get unhappy when Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville leave, but those sales are either necessary or against our will through release clauses, or the clauses that were in contracts even before the 49ers took over.

“Alongside that, they’re still rebuilding a side that looks like it should have what it takes to get promoted, along with massively improving the behind the scenes structure as well.”

Leeds United’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Leeds have lost a number of big names this summer, including Gray, Summerville and Glen Kamara.

However, the club have moved to bring in some fresh faces to help improve Farke’s squad.

Joe Rodon has been signed on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell with the Whites last year.

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.16 Interceptions 1.21 Blocks 1.16 Clearances 4.79 Aerials won 3.00

Meanwhile, Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns have also arrived.

Leeds will be the favourites for promotion this season

Despite losing some big names, especially Summerville, many people are still likely to tip Leeds for promotion this year.

The competition, while still strong, won’t quite be at the same level as the previous campaign.

Farke’s side came so close last year, and still have a squad filled with quality players, so should have enough to get over the line in 2025.

If they can’t earn a place back in the Premier League, then it’s hard to imagine Farke sticking around much longer as manager given the 49ers' ambitions.