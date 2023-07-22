Highlights Leeds United must act quickly in the transfer window to address the departures they have already experienced.

Ethan Ampadu is the only significant signing so far, and more reinforcements are needed for a potential promotion push.

Leeds should consider free agents like Han-Noah Massengo, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timo Horn to strengthen their squad effectively.

Daniel Farke and Leeds United have got to work quickly in the transfer window, with plenty of departures already confirmed at Elland Road.

The Whites have already said farewell to the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles in permanent exits away from Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract.

There have also been five loan exits from the club, too. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen have signed for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, whilst Robin Koch heads back to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. Brenden Aaronson joins Koch in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, and Marc Roca has returned to Spain in the form of Real Betis.

What next for Leeds?

Despite the volume of departures, more are expected, as optimism for the season ahead continues to grow now that the two-time winner of the second tier is in charge and tasked with leading a promotion push.

Ethan Ampadu is the only first-team incoming so far, having arrived on a permanent basis from Chelsea. He joins on a four-year deal following several loan moves in England and abroad.

He is the first of those incoming pieces to fall into place, but there's so much more to sort around LS11 in order to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Money should be available for the Whites to strengthen the squad ahead of a potential promotion push, yet the free agent market offers opportunities for the Leeds' new-look hierarchy to be creative and target at least a few shrewd additions.

Free agents that Leeds United could target

With that in mind, ​​​​​​here, we take a look at free agents Farke and his recruitment team should be targeting this summer, and the reasons why.

Han-Noah Massengo

With Leeds looking in a different direction to Forshaw, they should be considering former Bristol City midfielder Massengo. The 22-year-old would cost Leeds some minor compensation, due to being a free agent under 23, but he would bolster their midfield options.

He has already been linked to Leeds, via The Athletic and would make a lot of sense for the Whites. Both Forshaw and Massengo are well profiled to playing for a Farke team.

Not only is he fitter and more regularly available than Forshaw, but considerably younger, too. Massengo has a higher ceiling and plenty of unlocked potential due to his age. His technical quality and calmness on the ball would suit him to Farke's system in those deeper double-pivot roles.

Axel Tuanzebe

Leeds are in need of a new right-sided centre-back this summer, with both Llorente and Koch departing the club. They should look no further than Tuanzebe, who has left Manchester United this summer following the expiry of his deal at Old Trafford.

Ayling can cover that role and Charlie Cresswell may well be afforded more first-team opportunities next season after an impressive loan spell with Millwall, but another specialist should be coming into the club, with most of Leeds' current centre-backs better on the left side. Also, there is a lack of recovery speed in Leeds' back line as well, which Tuanzebe would aid.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed five appearances after joining in January, but at his best he can be a commanding, athletic, mobile central defender, able to impose himself on games physically; but also with the ball as well due to his comfortability in possession, too. He would be well-suited to Farke's set up, and has age on his side as well.

Timo Horn

The free agent goalkeeping market isn't awash with good options, but Horn is one that Leeds could explore this summer. He is 30 and vastly experienced, but has somewhat lost his way in recent years. Leeds could help to reinvigorate a stalling career.

He has good top-flight experience in Germany with 1. FC Köln, but Leeds need a new first-choice 'keeper this summer, especially as Illan Meslier is expected to move on. Horn has played almost 200 games in the Bundesliga in his career.

It's no secret that the Whites are looking for another goalkeeper this summer, with Phil Hay linking Leeds to Angus Gunn of Norwich City, Freddie Woodman of Preston North End, and Karl Darlow of Newcastle United. Horn could fill the gap and save Leeds some money for other areas of their squad, too.